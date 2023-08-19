Weather Wonders: Starlink Satellites

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
WEDNESDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...For the Heat Advisory, heat index values up to 105. For
the Excessive Heat Watch, dangerously hot conditions with heat
index values up to 110 possible.

* WHERE...Portions of central and northern Iowa.

* WHEN...For the Heat Advisory, from 1 PM this afternoon to 9 PM
CDT this evening. For the Excessive Heat Watch, from Monday
afternoon through Wednesday evening.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this
situation. Be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-
conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives
and neighbors.

Young children and pets should never be left unattended in
vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during
warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal
temperatures in a matter of minutes.

&&

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
WEDNESDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...For the Heat Advisory, heat index values up to 105. For
the Excessive Heat Watch, dangerously hot conditions with heat
index values up to 110 possible.

* WHERE...Portions of central and northern Iowa.

* WHEN...For the Heat Advisory, from 1 PM this afternoon to 9 PM
CDT this evening. For the Excessive Heat Watch, from Monday
afternoon through Wednesday evening.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this
situation. Be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-
conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives
and neighbors.

Young children and pets should never be left unattended in
vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during
warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal
temperatures in a matter of minutes.

&&

Weather Wonders: Starlink Satellites

weather wonders
Danny Cassidy

Learn about SpaceX Starlink satellites.
Viewer Photo Basic 1 Vertical.png

You may have seen this in the night sky recently, whether it be last week when you were watching for the meteor shower, or just gazing up one night and noticing a string of lights. You may have wondered exactly what you saw, and I am here to tell you, it was more than likely the Starlink satellites! 

In this Weather Wonders, we will discuss what exactly they are, how they work, and some other neat facts.

Viewer Photo Basic 2 Vertical.png

This is a closeup look of what the satellite is. Each of the lights you see across the night sky is one of these satellites orbiting the Earth.

Starlink Satellites2.png

The satellites are a product of Elon Musk's SpaceX. Their purpose is to provide high-speed internet to less-covered areas around the world, or even now in more urban areas as an alternate to some other internet providers. If you go to their website, you can learn more about the program here.

How Starlink Works.png

So how exactly do these satellites work anyway? Well, for starters, they are attached to rockets as they are launched into space. Then, these satellites are released into space and start to spin in orbit around the Earth. As it orbits, the satellite unfolds its solar panels and lays them flat in order to prevent Earth's gravity from pulling the satellite back down to Earth.

Once they are ready to operate, the panels stick outward away from the Earth with its antennae pointing directly down towards Earth to communicate data for customers. This is the process that allows internet to be accessed for many across the world. 

Above is an animation of what the satellite looks like as it extends its panels. Notice how there are some in the background. Those spaced out satellites are the lights you're seeing. Initially, they move at the same altitude and speed, hence why you see them traveling together in that line. 

Starlink Fast Facts.png

In general, around 50-60 satellites are launched at a time into space. They have a lifespan of about 5 years, which has provoked some concern and how they affect the environment when they are decommissioned and burn off as they re-enter the atmosphere. As of July 2023, there were 4,519 satellites in orbit around the Earth. Each one individually weighs about 1800 pounds, which is near the equivalent weight of an adult polar bear. 

So that's an introductory course on Starlink satellites. Now you know when you see them in the sky what they are and what they do! 

Tags

Comments disabled.

Recommended for you