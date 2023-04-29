Weather Wonders: Reflectivity Part Two

As we chatted about previously, we mainly use the reflectivity product of radar, as show above here with those showers leaving eastern Iowa. Most of the time, it shows us rain, but radar picks up other things as well. So, we are going to dive into that and show other uses for reflectivity other than precipitation.
As a reminder of how radar works, here are the 3 main steps. First, a radar sends out a radio wave out into the air. Second, the radio wave hits an object, whether that be rain, snow, or another object. Third, the signal is sent back to the radar, giving it information on its location and where it is headed.
Also, as a reminder, there are two types of radar modes. The first is clear air mode, and the second is precipitation mode. Notice under clear air mode, it mentions the radar being more sensitive. This is because in clear air mode, it takes fewer vertical scans of the atmosphere, but takes longer to do one full rotation. This allows the radar to pick up things that aren't otherwise detected in precipitation mode.
Back to the radar image from the top. We have the showers moving eastward, and that might be the first thing you see. But if you look off to the west of the area, you may see some more colors showing up. Let's zoom in and take a look.
They aren't super big, but you can see a couple of areas with what appears to be light to moderate rain. However, this is not the case. These aren't moving, and that is a big sign that it is not rain. (The video at the top of the page helps see this much better than a still photo).
So, what may those be? Well, looking at the area, and knowing Iowa, these are actually wind farms. Notice the white circle near Des Moines. That's the site of the radar. The radar beam is being sent out and hits the windmills around the area. You may have seen this before if we have ever shown radar, and now you know what it is if it shows up again.
Here's another example from the National Weather Service in La Crosse, Wisconsin. There is a big green blob sitting on the Mississippi River bordering Minnesota and Wisconsin. Again, it may appear to be rain, but in reality, these are actually mayflies hatching on a July evening. They were in such great number, that they ended up being detected on radar.
Besides wind farms and mayflies, other things that may show up on radar is smoke from wildfires, traffic on the roads, chairlifts up in the mountains, trains, and birds. There are more than this, but these are just a few examples.
With just reflectivity, it may be tough to distinguish whether it is precipitation or not, but there are other products to look at. In the next Weather Wonders, we discuss velocity, one of the more important products, especially for severe weather.