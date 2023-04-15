Weather Wonders: Radar Reflectivity

Two weeks ago, I talked about an introduction to radar and how it works on a basic level. This time, we are looking into radar reflectivity specifically, the most popular product of weather radar.
Here is an example of radar reflectivity from this morning, with light rain moving through the area. There isn't much to explain on the surface with this photo, since all of you know what this is showing. However, let's talk slightly about how this shows up in the first place.
First, a reminder of how radar works. Radio waves are sent out in search of particles out in the air. These radio waves hit the particles, and then send information back to the radar. Reflectivity picks up how intense/how many there are of a certain particle. This most commonly comes in the form of rain.
Reflectivity is measured in decibels (dBZ), based on the reflectivity factor (Z). How reflectivity is determined is complicated, so we will keep it simple. As mentioned earlier, decibels reflect how much energy is in certain particles. In general, the higher the intensity of precipitation, the higher the decibels. This isn't always the case, but it is a good rule of thumb.
Many of you know what the colors mean when they show up on radar, but there are some numbers that correlate to the colors. Rain usually doesn't fall below 20 dBZ. Moderate rain is around 35-49 dBZ, usually denoted in yellow and orange colors. Heavy rain is over 50 dBZ, going from red, to purple, to pink. As a side note, dBZ values of 60-65 could indicate 1-inch sized hail (quarter size).
Though, this isn't a firm rule to go by. Hail can happen below that value, and sometimes hail doesn't happen at all at 60-65 dBZ. Once again, it is more of a general guideline.
So, looking back at the radar from this morning, you are seeing a lot of light green. dBZ values are more than likely around 20-30 dBZ.
Since we don't solely see rain here, there are values of dBZ for snow as well. If you remember from the last instillation, the radar is usually in "clear air mode" to pick up the snow, due to reflectivity values being on the lower side. Snow is not as reflective as rain.
Above are some rough values for snowfall. Light snow is around 5-10 dBZ (light blue). Moderate snow is 10-20 dBZ (blue). Heavy snow is 20+ dBZ (dark blue).
There was some snow this morning over in Wyoming, and looking at this, since it is light blue, dBZ values were more than likely around 5.
Reflectivity is great for us since it captures the weather scene pretty well and allows anyone to interpret based off of intensity of precipitation. Though, radar does pick up things other than precipitation. We will talk more about that coming up in the next weather wonders.