Weather Wonders: Precipitation Types

During the transition months of winter, or in our case, sometimes right in the heart of winter, we see multiple different forms of precipitation. Sometimes, it comes in the form of snow, which most people would rather not see. Other times, it may fall in the form of rain, or maybe in between with sleet or freezing rain.
With our crazy weather, you may get a combination of all four during one single event. But how does that happen? Let's go into how each form of precipitation develops.
When clouds form and create precipitation, cloud droplets condense onto particles called cloud condensation nuclei. For the most part, these droplets start out frozen, so that's why you get precipitation to start out as snow.
For rain, the column of air beneath the cloud is for the most part warmer than freezing, especially as you get closer to the surface. Since it is a warm for a few thousand feet above the surface, the precipitation hits the ground as rain.
Freezing rain is similar in structure to rain, except this time, there is a thin layer of cold air right above the surface. The frozen particles melt through the warm layer, then quickly freeze right on contact with the surface. Freezing rain usually occurs when a warm front approaches and cold air is trapped in the lowest levels of the atmosphere. If the cold layer is not deep enough, the type of precipitation may end up being instead supercooled rain.
Next on the list is sleet. It is a similar process to freezing rain, where there is warmer air aloft than at the surface, but this time it has a deeper layer of cold air above the surface. This allows the particle to transition from rain to sleet and allows it to freeze into an ice particle before hitting the surface.
Last but certainly not least is snow. This one is straightforward. The air below the cloud is below freezing all the way to the ground, meaning the particles remain frozen to produce snowfall.
However, there are instances when the surface is above freezing, and it remains as snow. This is due to that warmer layer above the surface being so thin, it does not have enough time to melt the particles. This particular scenario is when you get the very heavy and wet snow. It also produces some of the larger snow events.