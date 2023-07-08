Weather Wonders: Northern Lights

The northern lights are a phenomenon that many people look forward to, as the skies light up with greens, pinks, and some blues. But what causes this light show? We explain it here and when we may see our next chance.
As some of you may know, the outer core of the Earth is made out of molten iron and nickel. The motion of convection (heat) currents out of the outer core generates electric currents that creates this magnetic field outside the Earth.
The magnetic field is important for us because it deflects most of the solar wind that the sun generates and throws towards Earth. This solar wind would strip the ozone layer, which protects from harmful UV rays.
Some of those charged protons and electrons that are emitted from the sun follow the magnetic field.
The magnetic field does have some weak spots, which are located at the poles. The protons and electrons follow the magnetic field into the poles. This is why the northern lights are most common there.
Electrons then collide with molecules in the atmosphere, including oxygen and nitrogen.
The collision of these molecules with the electrons creates various colors of the northern lights. This is based off the type of molecule and the height of the molecule.
Here's an example of the northern lights event from April 23rd through the morning of April 24th. You could see the red, blue, green, and pink in the lights.
Some general tips for seeing the lights the next time they come around. Get away from city lights to avoid light pollution. As you'd assume, look north to see those lights. And if you want to take a photo, change the settings to long exposure to better capture the lights.
Speaking of the next time, we may have a chance of seeing them Wednesday night! For now, they are low on the horizon, but if the geomagnetic storm is stronger, they may be directly overhead.
However, clouds might block that chance for viewing. We have a good chance of storms on Wednesday. And while the rain is expected to leave Wednesday evening, clouds may stick around until Thursday morning. We will keep an eye on it and hopefully update you with good news.