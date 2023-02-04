Weather Wonders: Lake Effect Snow

Last weekend we had a solid snowstorm, with some areas seeing upwards of 7 inches of snowfall. However, as many of you know, that's nothing compared to what areas near the Great Lakes receive during the wintertime. Due to the Great Lakes and other larger bodies of water, we get what is called "lake effect snow," a term many of you have heard before.
In this article, we talk about what causes lake effect snow, and look at a recent snowstorm that caused quite the ruckus over in the state of New York.
To start, the source of the moisture for snowfall is obviously the lake itself. During the late fall and early winter, lakes are usually warmer than the surrounding land, due to water having a larger heat capacity than land. This means that it takes longer for water to change temperature than it does for land. Lake effect is weaker during the late winter months, due to lakes getting colder.
Usually, cold air originating from Canada moves in over the lake, in a west to east direction. That cold air clashes with the warm air rising over the water, combining to create clouds. As the cold air continues to move over the lake, clouds continue to grow, and snow begins to fall over the lake. The longer the cold air moves over the lake, the greater and more powerful the snow will be.
Once the clouds start to move over land, snow quickly falls over areas at rates of 2 to 3 inches per hour or more. As the system continues to move east, snow rates quickly drop off due to the moisture supply being rapidly cut off. Snow totals vary greatly along the edge of the lake, since the band of greatest snowfall is very narrow. You'll see an example of how greatly these totals vary.
For lake effect to occur, the lakes need to be large in size in order to give the system time to grow and collect the warmth and moisture from the lake. Hence, this is why areas around the Great Lakes see lake effect snow the most. In particular, the eastern side of the lakes since cold air usually moves from west to east, especially northwest to southeast.
Now, this can happen on other parts of the lake, since air doesn't move from west to east, but the areas circled in red are the most likely to see lake effect snow.
Let's look at an example of lake effect snow that happened not too long ago.
Above are the snow totals from the snowstorm that ripped through New York from November 17th to November 20th. Many areas saw well over a foot of snow, especially right next to the lake. Areas near Lake Erie saw massive amounts of snow. Hamburg, New York saw the most with a whopping 81.2 inches of snow. Notice though how areas see totals quickly drop off the farther inland you go, along with up and down the coast of the lake.
As you can imagine, this caused quite a few problems for many people, including the NFL's Buffalo Bills. Their stadium is located in Orchard Park, which saw the second most snowfall at 80 inches. This included 66 inches in one day, which set a record.
They had to move their game against the Cleveland Browns to Detroit, since conditions were too dangerous for both people going to the game and the players themselves if they were to play during the game.
Besides the NFL, numerous flights were either cancelled, delayed, or postponed. Amtrak services stations suspended all bus activity, and many cars and trucks were stuck in the snow. Thousands of people were left without power, and unfortunately three people died from the snowstorm.
Lake effect snow is a fascinating phenomenon in which snow falls at massive rates over a short amount of time. Luckily for us in Iowa, if you don't like the snow, you won't have to worry about lake effect snow one bit.