Weather Wonders: Intro to Radar

Radar is something that has been a part of weather for many years now and has been crucial to helping track everything from rain to snow, to severe weather. Above is an instance of that snow falling earlier this morning.
But, as we head into severe weather season, radar becomes even more important for communicating where storms have been and where they are headed. This was yesterday when the brunt of the storms came through.
However, how does this radar work? Over the next couple of months, we will discuss this to inform you and hopefully shed light on what goes into radar.
So first, many of you have probably seen a radar before. It often comes in the form of that disc-like shape. However, what is it doing when it is operating?
In the first image, the radar sends out radio waves and looks for potential targets to send information back.
In the second image, the radio wave hits the target, then spreads that radio wave in many different directions.
In the third image, the target transmits back the wave, and the radar receives it. Through all of this, the radar can track where the target is, how much of it there is, and where it might be moving.
For weather purposes, there are two different radar modes: clear air mode and precipitation mode.
Clear air mode is used when there is no rain in the area, and takes several scans close to the radar. This allows the radar to be more sensitive to other targets, such as bugs.
Precipitation mode is used for rain to allow to look at structure of storms. It takes many more scans up into the atmosphere to track the height and potential severity of storms.
For us here in eastern Iowa we use the three radars, Des Moines (KDMX), Davenport (KDVN), and La Crosse (KARX). The colors show coverage, with the darker colors indicating some gaps in the radars. This is an issue in our area and could be detrimental for covering storms since the radar might not appropriately cover the storms.
So back to one of the initial photos, this picture is very familiar to many, and what we use most often for tracking storms. This is known as reflectivity. The lighter greens as many of you know, is for light rain. As it goes up to red and pink, this talks about heavy rain and potentially hail. Though, this isn't always the case. We will talk about that in a couple of weeks.
Beyond that, we also use the different products of radar to truly know and pinpoint where these storms are located, especially when it comes to tornadoes. A popular one is velocity. This could show where the rotation is in a storm. This gives us what reflectivity might not.
Tornado debris signature is yet another product of radar. Another tool that is helpful for tracking the location of a tornado. When multiple products of radar are used together, it immensely helps with severe weather coverage and giving the most accurate spot and direction of the tornado. We will talk more about the different radar products in the coming weeks. But for now, that is the basics of radar.