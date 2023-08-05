Weather Wonders: Heat wave of 1936

Last week, we had a very hot couple of days, including last Friday where heat index values got up over 110 degrees. Now imagine that happened multiple days in a row, not only for heat index values, but for high temperatures as well. That is what happened in 1936. We breakdown why it happened, and what some of the numbers were behind the hottest summer in Iowa's recorded history.
One of the predominant causes of the dust bowl was the lack of dry land farming methods. Farmers from the 1920s plowed through the topsoil of the Great Plains area, which displaced the deep-rooted grasses that trapped soil and moisture during periods of high winds and drought. Since air was so dry, that allowed temperatures to climb higher than normal when conditions permitted.
Well sure enough, that time was July of 1936. A heat dome moved from the western United States over to the central US. Many areas set their all-time high temperature record on either July 13-14, with some spots hitting over 110 degrees.
Specifically in Waterloo, the heat shattered many records that still hold today. Some of those include 13 consecutive days over 100 degrees (July 5-17), 21 consecutive days over 90 degrees (June 28-July 18), the highest ever max temp (112), and the highest monthly average temperature (82.4).
Let's put in perspective how hot 1936 was. Last year in 2022 we had Waterloo and Iowa City over 90 degrees roughly 25 times. In 1936, Waterloo got to 90+ degrees 60 times. In fact, Waterloo got to 90 degrees or more 26 times alone in July of 1936.
Thankfully, high temperatures are not expected to get anywhere close to that kind of heat this week. In fact, there are no 90-degree days currently expected in the 10-day forecast! Hopefully that continues throughout the year!