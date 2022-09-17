Weather Wonders: Fall; a season of major change

The season of fall comes with the start of football, start of school, along with the start of cooler weather. With this cooler weather, the change usually comes pretty fast, with many people trading out t-shirts for winter jackets by the end of the season. Let's look into what we can expect for the fall season.
The start of astronomical fall is here in just 5 days. This is marked by the sun shining directly onto the equator. Around this day, nearly everywhere on Earth receives roughly 12 hours of daylight. As the Earth continues to orbit, the tilt of the Earth is pointing the southern hemisphere towards the sun, meaning they will continue to see more daylight, where as the northern hemisphere will continue to see less.
Because of this, our sunrises and sunsets are going to get closer and closer together. Today we receive roughly 12 hours of daylight. Two months from now, we receive just over 9 hours of daylight.
Now there are two different definitions of fall. The first one is the astronomical fall that was previously mentioned. The second is meteorological fall, which is defined by the time period of September 1st to November 30th. This is based on weather patterns instead of the orbit of the sun.
As you can see, normal high temperatures drastically change from the beginning to the end of meteorological fall. For Waterloo, the normal high on September 1st is 81 degrees. On November 15th, it is all the way down to 47 degrees.
Here are some other fall tidbits to expect as we go throughout the season. The first freeze for the Waterloo area usually happens in late September. If you are a fan of the leaves turning to different colors, the peak viewing period is during mid-October. The first inch of snow usually falls in late November, and overall only about 3.2 inches falls during meteorological fall.
For our meteorological fall, we are trending towards having above normal temperatures here in eastern Iowa, as well as much of the rest of the country.
For precipitation, we are slightly trending below normal. However, this is not a strong trend in the below normal direction.