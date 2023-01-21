Weather Wonders: El Nino and the impact on our winter

We have talked about El Nino and its impact on our winters before briefly, but let's do a deeper dive into what exactly what El Nino (and la Nina) are and how they impact us here in eastern Iowa. We will also discuss how "typical" years of El Nino and La Nina line up with what we are currently experiencing.
First, let's talk about El Nino.
Near the equator, trade winds blow from east to west, moving air and ocean water from the eastern Pacific Ocean to the western Pacific Ocean.
In years where trade winds are weaker, warmer than normal eastern Pacific Ocean waters build up on the west coast of South America. This does multiple things, but let's focus on how it impacts winters.
In an El Nino year, typically the polar jet stream stays farther north, creating warmer than normal conditions in the northwestern part of the country. This is also favoring above normal precipitation in the southern portion of the country, and below normal precipitation in the mid-Atlantic.
For us in eastern Iowa, this means above normal temperatures and either near normal precipitation, or slightly below normal precipitation.
Next is La Nina.
Instead of trade winds slowing down or reversing course, trade winds strengthen from east to west during a La Nina year. This moves the warmer water to the western Pacific and creates a cold pool of eastern Pacific water near the west coast of South America.
The polar jet stream now swings farther south, meaning colder than normal temperatures in the northwest. This is also favorable for above normal precipitation in the mid-Atlantic area and the west coast, and below normal precipitation in the southern US. The southern US is also on the warmer side of things.
For us in eastern Iowa, its near normal for both precipitation and temperatures. If there was a change, it would be slightly cooler temperatures and slightly above normal precipitation.
For us this winter, we are currently under a La Nina pattern. Does this check out for what we have seen? Let's find out.
For temperatures so far this winter, we have actually been in the top third across the big 4. Besides that extreme cold stretch in late December, we have been on the mild side. This doesn't necessarily line up with a La Nina pattern, but it isn't too far off either.
For precipitation, we are above normal across the board, especially in Dubuque and Waterloo. Snow is slightly on the downside, but we have seen a good portion of rain this winter. This matches up fairly well with the La Nina projection.
We still have about a month and a half of winter left, and for both temperatures and precipitation, we are looking to continue near normal. Precipitation may be slightly above normal. As always in winter in Iowa, we never know what will come next, so stay tuned.