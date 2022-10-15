Weather Wonders: Downbursts

This above is an example of a downburst. You may remember in the last weather wonders that this can happen as a result of virga, which is rain or snow that does not hit the ground. This week, we are to discuss different types of downbursts, along with the effects that they have on us.
As a reminder, virga is simply any precipitation that does not reach the ground, as shown above in the graphic. The dry air that is beneath the clouds is what causes these downbursts, especially when the air is exceptionally dry.
So as previously mentioned, dry air is critical with these downbursts, especially here in the Midwest. Virga drives these downbursts with the exceptionally dry air aloft.
As the rain or snow falls, it hits that dry air and evaporates. Evaporation is a cooling process and cools the air as it falls.
Since cooler air is heavier than warmer air, the cooler air falls and accelerates downward towards the ground as the air gets cooler and cooler, and therefore heavier and heavier.
This cool and dense air hits the ground, and since it has nowhere to go, it spreads outwards. That's why from the photo above, you can see the air bowing outwards towards the ground.
Since this air is moving so quickly, strong winds up to 150 mph can be produced over an area. Depending on how far the damage spreads, they are either classified as macrobursts or microbursts. Microbursts are larger than 2.5 miles, while microbursts are less than 2.5 miles.
An example of the damage downbursts can cause is shown above. This one likely had winds near 115 mph, and it completely leveled any trees in its path. This downburst occurred in Sawyer County in Wisconsin, back on Independence Day in 1977.
On a rare occasion, we can get what are called heat bursts. The difference with a downburst and a heat burst, is that a heat burst generally occurs when a storm is weakening. Warm air enters the cloud while the storm is at its peak. Then when it starts to weaken, warm air stops rising and the rain that is falling hits that dry air. The air cools, and compresses, meaning the pressure increases. This increased pressure warms the air as it falls, and sometimes when it hits the ground, it can create localized temperature jumps.
These mainly happen during the spring or summer, and only occur during the nighttime.
Here's an example from earlier this year locally in eastern Iowa. We had storms moving through and they were starting to weaken. Notice the temperatures near the stretch of Waterloo, Cedar Rapids, and Iowa City.
Jump to an hour later, and those 3 cities saw those temperatures jump, in particular Iowa City and Cedar Rapids. Cedar Rapids jumped two degrees, while Iowa City jumped 7 degrees. This does not happen in the summer without some sort of weather phenomenon acting on it, and in this case, it was a heat burst.