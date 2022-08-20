Weather Wonders: Dew Point vs. Relative Humidity

Dew point and relative humidity, two terms that have floated around many weather forecasts over the years. What exactly do they mean and when are they best used to describe the conditions outside? Let's break that down for you and in terms of explaining the humidity, one metric is much better than the other.
There are some longer and more complicated definitions to describe the dew point. The best way to put it is that it is the temperature where water vapor condenses into liquid water. You see examples of this in the morning hours when there is dew on the grass or when radiation fog occurs.
Describing relative humidity also takes on many different forms. One way to define the term is relative humidity is a percentage of how much moisture is in the air versus how much it can hold.
Dew point and relative humidity are related to one another. When the dew point and the air temperature are the same, the relative humidity is 100 percent.
With these definitions, it's hard to understand exactly what they mean sometimes, so let's do a visual demonstration.
Above is a demonstration of the the atmosphere with three different temperatures. The left has an air temperature of 60 degrees Fahrenheit, the middle 80 degrees Fahrenheit, and the right 100 degrees Fahrenheit. The key here is that the warmer the air, the more moisture it can hold.
Now putting some numbers on these glasses, you can see that even though the relative humidity is 50 percent in each situation, what it feels like outside varies greatly. The large glass with a temperature of 100 degrees and a relative humidity of 50% corresponds to a 78 degree dew point. This is much more humid than the small tank where the dew point is only 41.
This is why it is important to understand the difference between relative humidity and dew point. Relative is a key word in this case because it corresponds to a change in the temperature of the air. The dew point is a more consistent way to determine humidity. A higher dew point means a warmer temperature is needed to make water condense. That's going to mean more moisture in the atmosphere, creating those sticky conditions.
For our dew points, we have a range of values to show what each dew point means for how it feels outside. A dew point of below 55 is spectacular comfort. 55-60 is comfortable, 60-65 is slightly humid, 65-70 is humid, 70-75 is uncomfortable, and 75+ is in that awful range. These aren't exact terms for these ranges, but it is a good guide to determine your comfort level when heading out the door.