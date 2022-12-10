Weather Wonders: December 15th Derecho

Nearly a year ago today, one of the most unprecedented events happened across the state of Iowa. Tornadoes and strong wind gusts ripped across the state, in the middle of December. It was not only a historic event for December, but also all-time in Iowa and Midwest history. Let's look back and recap what happened on that day.
As a reminder, this is the criteria for a derecho, and all three of these were hit with this storm. So no, it was not on the level of damage that the 2020 derecho was, but it fit all three of the bullet points above.
The reason we had this event this late in the year, was the unusual warmth in mid-December. We shattered daily high records on that day, and with warm temperatures, high southerly winds, and high dew points, we had all of the ingredients for a severe weather day.
The Storm Prediction Center issued a level 4 risk for much of Iowa the day of the storm because of these variables. This was the first ever time there was a level 4 risk issued in the month of December for Iowa.
Not every time when you have the proper ingredients, you get a massive severe outbreak. However, this storm was well put together and produced a whopping 63 tornadoes.
Now, 63 tornadoes sound like a lot, and indeed it was. This not only was the biggest tornado outbreak in December Iowa history, but on any day since 1950!
Across the upper Midwest, many areas had seen fairly little December tornadoes. This event blew those numbers out of the water. Minnesota had no December tornadoes prior to this event.
Overall, this storm cost a whopping one billion dollars in damages. We hope that something like this doesn't happen again for a very long time.