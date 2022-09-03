Weather Wonders: Cy-Hawk Game Weather History

The Iowa-Iowa State rivalry is a yearly tradition that pits fans across the state of Iowa against one another. Although the rivalry historically has been one-sided, many games are usually down to wire and make for excellent TV. In some instances, the weather played a factor on the game, whether that be the wind, rain, or the heat. We will go over a brief history of the weather of the Cy-Hawk game, and what to expect for next Saturday.
Before we get to the weather, let's discuss the history of the football rivalry. They first met in 1894, and have met a total of 68 times. After meeting many times during the late 1800s and early 1900s, the series was disbanded in 1935 and they did not play again until 1977. Since then, they've played each other once a year, except in 2020 due to COVID.
The rivalry has been one-sided, with Iowa winning 46 out of the 68 matchups, including the last 6 Cy-Hawk games.
Now let's look at the weather history of the game. Accurate data at Ames and Iowa City airports only goes back to 1998, so history of weather is limited.
Since the games are generally played in early September, the temperatures are on the warmer side for the most part. The average high temperature the day of the game is 76.4 degrees. The warmest game was last year in Ames, when the high temperature reached 92 degrees.
The coldest game was also in Ames, back in 2001, when the high temperature only reached 58 degrees. This game was played in November instead of September, since it was postponed due to 9/11.
Rain has fallen in 10 of the past 23 matchups, so in essence it is a flip of a coin whether or not we will see rain.
One weather variable that plays a key role in football games is the wind. On September 8th, 2012, the wind was a consistent 15 mph with gusts up to 33 mph. This was the highest recorded gust at the game in the past 24 years, and it held the teams in check.
Above is a photo of Aaron Horne of Iowa State hauling in the game's only touchdown. Iowa State would go onto win 9-6 in a tightly contested battle.
You may think these fans are rushing the field because Iowa State won the game. However, these were fans that rushed the field during one of two weather delays that happened on September 14th, 2019. Not only was this day the hottest day in the past 23 matchups, but the 2nd wettest as well. The Ames airport reported 0.38 inches of rain, and the lightning that came with the rain caused two very long weather delays.
The game lasted nearly 7 hours when you factor in those weather delays. When it was all said and done, the Hawkeyes rallied in the fourth quarter to beat the Cyclones 18-17.
In terms of the weather for the big game next Saturday, above is the current forecast. It is a week away though, so things may change as we get closer.
No matter what the weather is, fans across the state and across the nation will tune in to watch this historic rivalry game.