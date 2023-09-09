Weather Wonders: Bears-Packers weather history

Tomorrow, the Bears and Packers will face off for the 207th time, continuing one of the most famous rivalries in American sports. Now, being a Vikings fan, it might be a little tough going into this topic, but since I dislike them equally, I think I'll be as unbiased as possible. Also, since I focus on weather, this article focuses on some crazy weather events during some historic clashes.
First though, let's talk a little bit on the sports side of things for these two teams. Many of you I'm sure already know some of this information, but for those who don't or maybe want to show off to another fanbase, here goes nothing.
The first ever matchup between these two was back on November 27th, 1921, at Wrigley Field. The Bears at this time were known as the Chicago Staleys, named after the A.E. Staley food starch company (they were the Decatur Staleys originally before moving to Chicago in 1921). The Staleys won that matchup 20-0 over the Packers.
Between the two teams, there are 67 players in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. 34 of those players are Bears, and 33 are Packers, so the (slight) advantage goes to Chicago.
101 players in total have recorded NFL regular season snaps for both the Bears and the Packers. Notable players include cornerback Bob Jeter, quarterback Jim McMahon, and edge rusher Julius Peppers.
The Packers lead the all-time series over the Bears 105-95-6.
As a footnote, NFL weather data is difficult to track down due to differences between airport data and stadium data, and lack of the NFL recording official weather data before 1999. However, a huge shoutout goes to the people at Pro Football Reference, who were able to track down and make very good approximations of weather data during the game.
Since both cities are located next to Lake Michigan (Green Bay is technically on the sub-basin of Lake Michigan), you'd expect some moderate temperatures during the early months of the season and cold temperatures during the later months. The latter is true, but the former is incredibly true. The warmest ever kickoff temperature since 1960 is 79 degrees during a game at Green Bay on October 7, 2007. The high temperature that day in Green Bay was 86, a record for that day. As a side note, the Bears would win that game 27-20.
Nearly a quarter of the kickoff temperatures between these two were at or below freezing. There are some discrepancies for kickoff temperatures, but the coldest ever game was December 18, 1983, in Chicago, with a kickoff temp of 1 degree and a wind chill of -17. We will look at that game in a little bit.
The wettest day between the two teams was on Halloween Night back in 1994 in Chicago. A whopping 2.26 inches of rain fell in total that day and made for a sloppy game. We also will look at that shortly.
Notably, there aren't any major snow games between the two teams since 1960. The snowiest day ever was on December 16th, 1973. 4.3 inches was reported in Chicago, but none of that appeared to fall during the game.
October 31st, 1994 was truly a nightmare for Chicago Bears fans. On a night where they retired the numbers of Gale Sayers and Dick Butkus, that was only the positive for the Bears.
With heavy rain coming down and winds gusting up to 36 mph, passing the ball was a tough task. The Bears however had very little success on the ground. They averaged less than 4 yards a carry and fumbled the ball 4 times, losing 2 of them. With the game getting out of hand, they had to come back with the passing game, and that led to 3 more interceptions for the Bears.
For the Packers, they were incredibly successful with the running game. Edgar Bennett rushed for 105 yards with 2 touchdowns and added a receiving touchdown. Brett Favre only threw 15 passes on the night but threw a touchdown and added a rushing touchdown of his own. It was all Packers on this wet and windy night as they would beat the Bears 33-6.
On December 18, 1983, the coldest game ever was played between these two teams. With a kickoff temperature of 1 degree and a wind chill of -17, it was a bone-chilling experience leading to some very sloppy play. The Bears and Packers combined for 10 turnovers, with 7 of them by Green Bay and 3 of them by Chicago. Walter Payton featured above lost the ball as Mark Lee and Mike Douglass scramble for the fumble, but this wasn't even one of the turnovers. He was ruled down by the referees.
In the end, coach Bart Starr could only watch. Bob Thomas of the Bears would kick the game winning field goal with 10 seconds left, and the Bears would go onto win 23-21, knocking the Packers out of playoff contention. At the time, Bart Starr was quoted as saying it was the most discouraging defeat he'd ever experienced.
For an extensive view of every game since 1960, including the scores, kickoff temperatures and winds, and rain totals for the day, view them at your leisure down below. The highlighted cell indicates the winner of the game.