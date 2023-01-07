Weather Wonders: Alberta Clippers

While this past snow event we just had was not an Alberta clipper, we receive quite a few each year and I'm sure this is a topic you have heard prior to me mentioning it here. With that, let's dive into more detailed information about Alberta clippers and how they happen across the United States.
First, some basics and history of the Alberta Clipper. It is also known as the Alberta low, Canadian Clipper, or just the Clipper among other names. Alberta is where most of these low-pressure systems form, hence the first part of the name. The "clipper" term refers to the ship used during the 19th century which was designed for speed. As you may have inferred, these systems track across the country quickly, going from coast to coast in a matter of a few days. They are most common during the months of December, January, and February, since this is when air is the coldest over the mountains.
Speaking of mountains, let's discuss how Alberta Clippers are formed. The first ingredient is warm, moist winds coming off of the Pacific Ocean. These winds collide with the mountains in British Columbia, and then eventually Alberta.
These winds then travel down the right side, or the "lee" side of the mountain, warming as they travel towards the surface.
These warmer winds collide with the colder air mass in the region, creating a low-pressure system in Alberta.
This storm system then tracks off to the east southeast, riding the jet stream shown in red in the photo. This low pressure usually swings right through the state of Iowa, bringing quick bursts of snowfall along with strong winds and much cooler temperatures.
The low pressure then follows the jet stream towards the Atlantic Ocean, and usually ends north of Delaware Bay.
Here's another quick recap to show the track along with the snowfall it usually follows. As a reminder, these usually move quickly across the United States in 2-3 days. Snowfall amounts usually aren't large, a few inches at the best. However, this changes if it moves over the Great Lakes, dropping lake effect snow in those areas.
All in all, I'd expect a few more of these to swing through since they are so common, but now you know what to expect if they do arrive.