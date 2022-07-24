Weather Wonders: Advection vs Radiation Fog

Did you know that there are two ways fog can form. We'll discuss that here! Let's start with advection fog.
To get advection fog, you need a cold surface. During the winter or spring seasons, the ground is and remains quite cold, which is when we can see this type of fog occur more frequently.
Over the cold surface, warm, moist air moves. A warm front or high pressure system can bring in this warm air to a location.
When you have the warm air over a cooler ground surface, temperatures are cooled to saturation or near the dew point. That's when you get fog! Once again, this usually happens in the winter time, with an approaching warm front. Advection fog can last for a few days and can be pushed by low level winds to a different location, than where the fog originated from.
Now onto radiation fog!
The two most important ingredients for radiation fog are clear skies and calm winds. This type of fog forms in the fall and winter, where valleys and sheltered locations cool at the surface and saturation is reached.
Fog first forms near the surface and will thicken as temperatures continue to fall. When the air above the fog layer cools, fog will extend upward. Radiation fog tends to stay in one place and quickly goes away about an hour or so after sunrise.