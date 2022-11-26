Weather Wonders: 1992 Pre-Thanksgiving Snowstorm

This past Thanksgiving, it was nice to have great weather to travel and meet up with family if you stuck around the Midwest. However, as you may know, that isn't always the case. We usually get our first inch of snow around Thanksgiving, but on November 25th, 1992, we got that, and a whole lot more. So, let's look at the numbers behind one of the larger snowstorms on record for eastern Iowa.
Above is the snowfall map across the state of Iowa for the 25th and 26th of November in 1992. Most of the snow fell on the 25th, but some did fall on the 26th, which was the actual day of Thanksgiving. You can see in the very light blues and pinks where it snowed the most.
Breaking it down for the "big 4," Dubuque had the most with 10.3". Next was Waterloo with just under 8 inches. Cedar Rapids had 5, and Iowa City had 2. Note, Iowa City is an estimate based off of the map. Records are very scarce for the Iowa City area and there were no reports for this storm.
Here are some other totals outside of the "big 4."
Since this snow started the day before Thanksgiving, travel was a massive issue for people heading out on the roads. Usually snow is manageable for plows, but this snow was falling while surface temperatures were above freezing. This meant the snow was incredibly wet and heavy, making it difficult to move.
There were hundreds of traffic accidents, and at least five people died from those accidents. Many areas in Dubuque were closed off due to the sheer amount of snow and the difficulty moving that snow. Needless to say, let's hope snowstorms can avoid major holidays in the near future.