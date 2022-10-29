 Skip to main content
Weather Wonders: 1991 Halloween Blizzard

weather wonders
Danny Cassidy

Learn more about the famous Halloween Blizzard of 1991.

October of 1991 was a special time in Minnesota history. The Minnesota Twins won their second world series, and one of the largest ever snowstorms started on the night of Halloween. Rarely do you see massive snowstorms that early in a season, but it happened across much of the upper Midwest, especially in Minnesota.

So, how did it happen for that time of year? How much snow fell? What were the consequences? We will cover all of that and more in this week's Weather Wonders.

Blizzard Setup1.png

On October 28, 1991, a massive cold front was stationed in the northwestern United States, headed towards the central and southern US.

Blizzard Setup2.png

As it plunged across the country, temperatures dropped drastically. Ahead of the front, temperatures were in the 50s and 60s in the Midwest. Once the front passed, temperatures were down in the 20s. The cold front moved along and stalled right as it hit the Gulf of Mexico. 

Blizzard Setup3.png

A low pressure off to the west near California was stationed there when the cold front came through. 

Blizzard Setup4.png

This low pressure actually fueled the development of another low pressure in southeastern Texas where that cold front had stalled out. 

Blizzard Setup5.png

Now along with this low pressure that was developing, there was a storm developing in the Atlantic Ocean that was the remains of Hurricane Grace and turned into another unnamed hurricane. This blocked off the track of the low going from west to east. 

Blizzard Setup6.png

Instead, the Texas surface low moved north towards the Midwest.

Blizzard Setup.png

The low brought along with it a rich amount of moisture, which usually happens when low pressures move from south to north in this manner. There was also another shot of cold air coming in from Canada in the northwestern United States.

Blizzard Setup8.png

The cold air, along with the low pressure in the Atlantic, combined for the perfect conditions to create a massive snowstorm.

Accumulated Snowfall.png

As you may have noticed, much of Minnesota and northwestern Wisconsin saw the brunt of the snowfall. However, many areas saw 10 inches or more of snow, including northwestern Iowa. 

One thing to add is that the areas that did not see as much snow, instead saw a lot of ice. Many places in northern Iowa received 2-3 inches of ice on top of the snow. This caused many power outages due to the weight of both ice and snow on the power lines. This is going to be discussed in a little bit.

1991 Blizzard Snow Totals.png

Some of the largest snow totals are listed here above. Duluth, Minnesota saw a whopping 36.9 inches of snow, which shattered their snow total for one storm. Many other areas saw 25+ inches of snow.

Buried in Snow.png

Here is a picture of a street in Duluth buried in snow. Residents spent countless hours trying to dig themselves out.

Blizzard Summary.png

There were numerous records broken from this snowstorm. Those include: most snowfall in one day, most snowfall in a storm, coldest low temperatures, and many others for numerous cities. The ice and snow caused many damages for power lines and crops across Minnesota and Iowa. 52 counties were declared disaster areas, and 11 were classified as such in Minnesota. All in all, it is a storm that is going to be remembered for a very long time.

