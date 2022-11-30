 Skip to main content
We didn't see much snow yesterday

A low pressure system came through the area yesterday, keeping us warm before crashing temperatures in the afternoon and evening. Typically, you'll find most of the snow to the northwest of the low, and so, Nebraska, northwest Iowa, and Minnesota saw the brunt of the snowfall. 

We had some very minor accumulation in the far northwestern portion of the viewing area. Most of our icy roads came via a flash freeze as temperatures fell behind the front. Here is a full list of totals below:

CityPrecipSnow
Waterloo0.020.1
DubuqueT0.0
Cedar Rapids0.000.0
Iowa City0.000.0
   
Anamosa 3 SSWT 
Belle PlaineTT
Carpenter 1.5
Cedar Rapids 3.3 WNW T   
ClutierT 
Decorah 0.3
Dubuque #3T 
Dubuque 1.0 SE T  T
ElizabethT 
Elkader 6 SSWTT
Elkader 6.8 WSW 0.01T
Fairfax 4.0 NW T  T
FayetteTT
GarwinT 
Gays Mills 1.0 NE0.06 
Grundy CenterTT
Hampton0.18 
Harpers Ferry 6.4 SSW T   
Iowa Falls0.13T
La Porte City 5.1 NNW 0.01T
Lansing 4.1 NW 0.13 
LowdenT 
Lynxville Dam 90.16 
Manchester No. 2T 
Marion 1.7 NNW 0.01 
MarshalltownTT
McGregor 6.4 WNW 0.09 
Muscoda 0.5 WSWTT
Nashua 2 SW0.230.2
New Hampton 0.4 SW 0.240.3
Nora Springs 2.4 SSE 0.320.5
Oelwein 1 E0.02T
Patch Grove 0.1 NNW0.05 
Postville 5.5 NE 0.120.1
Prairie Du Chien0.02 
Prairie Du Chien 1.4 N0.05 
Riceville 1.0
Robins 0.8 SE T   
Shellsburg 2.9 S T   
SigourneyT 
Steuben 4 SE0.13 
StocktonT 
Stockton 3.4 NNET 
Vining 0.2 ENE T   
Waterloo 1.9 SSE 0.020.1

