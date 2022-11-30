We didn't see much snow yesterday

A low pressure system came through the area yesterday, keeping us warm before crashing temperatures in the afternoon and evening. Typically, you'll find most of the snow to the northwest of the low, and so, Nebraska, northwest Iowa, and Minnesota saw the brunt of the snowfall.
We had some very minor accumulation in the far northwestern portion of the viewing area. Most of our icy roads came via a flash freeze as temperatures fell behind the front. Here is a full list of totals below:
|City
|Precip
|Snow
|Waterloo
|0.02
|0.1
|Dubuque
|T
|0.0
|Cedar Rapids
|0.00
|0.0
|Iowa City
|0.00
|0.0
|Anamosa 3 SSW
|T
|Belle Plaine
|T
|T
|Carpenter
|1.5
|Cedar Rapids 3.3 WNW
|T
|Clutier
|T
|Decorah
|0.3
|Dubuque #3
|T
|Dubuque 1.0 SE
|T
|T
|Elizabeth
|T
|Elkader 6 SSW
|T
|T
|Elkader 6.8 WSW
|0.01
|T
|Fairfax 4.0 NW
|T
|T
|Fayette
|T
|T
|Garwin
|T
|Gays Mills 1.0 NE
|0.06
|Grundy Center
|T
|T
|Hampton
|0.18
|Harpers Ferry 6.4 SSW
|T
|Iowa Falls
|0.13
|T
|La Porte City 5.1 NNW
|0.01
|T
|Lansing 4.1 NW
|0.13
|Lowden
|T
|Lynxville Dam 9
|0.16
|Manchester No. 2
|T
|Marion 1.7 NNW
|0.01
|Marshalltown
|T
|T
|McGregor 6.4 WNW
|0.09
|Muscoda 0.5 WSW
|T
|T
|Nashua 2 SW
|0.23
|0.2
|New Hampton 0.4 SW
|0.24
|0.3
|Nora Springs 2.4 SSE
|0.32
|0.5
|Oelwein 1 E
|0.02
|T
|Patch Grove 0.1 NNW
|0.05
|Postville 5.5 NE
|0.12
|0.1
|Prairie Du Chien
|0.02
|Prairie Du Chien 1.4 N
|0.05
|Riceville
|1.0
|Robins 0.8 SE
|T
|Shellsburg 2.9 S
|T
|Sigourney
|T
|Steuben 4 SE
|0.13
|Stockton
|T
|Stockton 3.4 NNE
|T
|Vining 0.2 ENE
|T
|Waterloo 1.9 SSE
|0.02
|0.1