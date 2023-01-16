Two Tornadoes in January

It sure was an interesting day. Low pressure tracked right over Iowa this afternoon with relatively warm and muggy conditions. A few storms developed southeast of Des Moines during the afternoon. At 2:01 PM, the National Weather Service (NWS) in the Quad Cities issued at Tornado Warning (see image below).
Here is what the reflectivity looked at at 2:05 PM with the storm just north of I-80.
The velocity product of the radar shows the couplet (circled) where the tornado was located. This matches up with the track of the tornado.
The NWS rated the tornado near Williamsburg as an EF-1 on a scale of EF-0 to EF-5 with EF-5 being the strongest.
There was another tornado that briefly touchdown near Ely. It was out in a field and didn't do any damage so it will be in the record books as an EF-U (the U meaning "Unknown"). This would make two tornadoes in Iowa on January 16, 2023. It is also the earliest January tornados on record.
This was the first time Iowa had a tornado in January since 1967. Back then there was an outbreak of tornadoes, about a dozen. The map shows the tornadoes were in the southeast part of the state. ,
The information below is from the National Weather Service:
An unprecedented January tornado outbreak struck eastern and southeastern Iowa and portions of Missouri, Illinois, and Wisconsin. There were at least 13 tornadoes in Iowa with many of these producing significant F2 or F3 damage. Two tornadoes struck Lee County resulting in 10 injuries, and one of those tornadoes produced F3 damage and killed a young child just west of Fort Madison. Another tornado produced F4 damage just across the border in northeastern Missouri before entering Davis County. A cold front moved through the state later that night and on the 26th snow fell across about the southern half of Iowa with snowfall amounts ranging up to 13.5 inches at Burlington, less than two days after tornadoes had touched down in the same area. To put the extremely unusual nature of this outbreak into perspective, this is the only date in January on which a tornado has ever been recorded in Iowa and only one has ever been recorded in February.
