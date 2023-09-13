Tuesday rainfall amounts

We had a couple well-defined but broken lines of showers and storms roll through yesterday. Unfortunately, this activity skipped over our northwestern counties and just grazed the northeast, while mainly impacting the south and east.
The highest totals capped off around a quarter inch to a third of an inch with mainly locations remaining under a quarter inch of rain. Here are the full totals below.
|City
|Amount
|Waterloo
|0.04
|Dubuque
|0.29
|Cedar Rapids
|0.27
|Iowa City
|0.23
|Ainsworth 7.4 N
|0.06
|Amana
|0.02
|Anamosa 0.6 ESE
|0.38
|Anamosa 1 S
|0.23
|Anamosa 3 SSW
|0.15
|Beaman
|0.05
|Belle Plaine
|T
|Belle Plaine 3 S
|0.01
|Bellevue L&D 12
|0.20
|Bloomington 3.5 N
|0.02
|Cascade
|0.06
|Cassville 7.8 ENE
|0.01
|Cedar Rapids
|0.09
|Cedar Rapids
|0.36
|Cedar Rapids 2.1 NW
|0.09
|Cedar Rapids 3.3 WNW
|0.09
|Central City
|0.06
|Central City 6.7 W
|0.04
|Clarence 3.9 S
|0.67
|Clutier
|0.05
|Coralville 1.3 SE
|0.04
|Coralville Lake
|0.09
|Decorah 7.9 ENE
|T
|Dickeyville 0.1 SW
|0.03
|Dorchester 3 S
|0.16
|Dubuque
|0.33
|Dubuque
|0.20
|Dubuque
|0.21
|Dubuque
|0.10
|Dubuque #2
|0.08
|Dubuque #3
|0.24
|Dubuque 1.0 SE
|0.19
|Dubuque L&D 11
|0.08
|Dundee 1.4 NNE
|0.05
|Dyersville 1.7 ESE
|0.26
|Dysart
|0.27
|East Dubuque 1.7 SE
|0.10
|Eastman 2.4 NNE
|0.04
|Elizabeth
|0.06
|Elkader 6 SSW
|0.07
|Elkader 6.8 WSW
|0.15
|Ely 0.5 SE
|0.18
|Ely 2.0 N
|0.10
|Fairfax 4.0 NW
|0.10
|Fayette
|0.03
|Garwin
|0.02
|Gays Mills 1.0 NE
|0.20
|Grundy Center
|0.06
|Grundy Center
|0.01
|Guttenberg L&D 10
|0.06
|Harpers Ferry 6.4 SSW
|0.10
|Haven 1 NE
|0.01
|Hills
|0.12
|Independence
|0.02
|Independence
|0.03
|Independence 0.9 WNW
|0.07
|Iowa City
|0.10
|Iowa City
|0.23
|Iowa City
|0.19
|Iowa City
|0.16
|Iowa City
|0.10
|Iowa City 2.3 E
|0.22
|Iowa City 4 NE
|0.24
|Iowa Falls
|0.08
|Lansing 4.1 NW
|0.28
|Lime Springs 1.5 N
|T
|Lisbon 0.1 W
|0.08
|Littleport
|0.09
|Lowden
|0.33
|Lynxville Dam 9
|0.03
|Manchester no. 2
|0.03
|Maquoketa 4 W
|0.21
|Marengo
|T
|Marengo 2.6 SSW
|T
|Marion
|0.17
|Marion
|0.07
|Marion 0.4 NNW
|0.08
|Marion 0.9 NE
|0.08
|Marion 1.7 NNW
|0.04
|Marquette
|0.01
|McGregor 6.4 WNW
|0.06
|Monticello
|0.08
|New Hampton
|0.03
|New Hampton 0.4 SW
|0.06
|North Liberty 0.7 SSW
|0.21
|Olin
|0.09
|Oxford 3 E
|0.17
|Parnell 0.1 SSW
|0.12
|Parnell 4 S
|0.05
|Platteville 1.1 NE
|0.02
|Postville 5.5 NE
|0.02
|Prairie Du Chien
|0.01
|Prairie Du Chien 1.4 N
|0.03
|Reinbeck
|0.13
|Reinbeck
|0.02
|Rickardsville 0.2 W
|0.13
|Riverside
|0.05
|Robins 0.8 SE
|0.06
|Saratoga
|0.01
|Shellsburg 2.9 S
|0.01
|Sigourney 2 S
|0.01
|Solon 0.3 ESE
|0.09
|Solon 0.4 WNW
|0.10
|Steuben 4 SE
|T
|Stockton
|0.04
|Stockton 3.4 NNE
|0.05
|Stockton 5.9 WNW
|0.13
|Strawberry point
|T
|Tipton
|0.03
|Tipton 0.3 ESE
|0.09
|Toledo 1 NW
|0.01
|Tripoli 2 N
|0.01
|Urbana
|0.01
|Washington
|0.09
|Washington 5.8 SW
|0.16
|Waupeton
|0.09
|Wellman
|0.01
|West Branch 2.3 SSW
|0.26
|Yellow River State Forest
|0.03