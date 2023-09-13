 Skip to main content
Tuesday rainfall amounts

We had a couple well-defined but broken lines of showers and storms roll through yesterday. Unfortunately, this activity skipped over our northwestern counties and just grazed the northeast, while mainly impacting the south and east.

KWWL 2023 MAX Storm ED.png

The highest totals capped off around a quarter inch to a third of an inch with mainly locations remaining under a quarter inch of rain. Here are the full totals below.

CityAmount
Waterloo0.04
Dubuque0.29
Cedar Rapids0.27
Iowa City0.23
  
Ainsworth 7.4 N 0.06
Amana0.02
Anamosa 0.6 ESE 0.38
Anamosa 1 S0.23
Anamosa 3 SSW0.15
Beaman0.05
Belle PlaineT
Belle Plaine 3 S0.01
Bellevue L&D 120.20
Bloomington 3.5 N0.02
Cascade0.06
Cassville 7.8 ENE0.01
Cedar Rapids0.09
Cedar Rapids0.36
Cedar Rapids 2.1 NW 0.09
Cedar Rapids 3.3 WNW 0.09
Central City0.06
Central City 6.7 W 0.04
Clarence 3.9 S 0.67
Clutier0.05
Coralville 1.3 SE 0.04
Coralville Lake0.09
Decorah 7.9 ENE   T  
Dickeyville 0.1 SW0.03
Dorchester 3 S0.16
Dubuque0.33
Dubuque0.20
Dubuque0.21
Dubuque0.10
Dubuque #20.08
Dubuque #30.24
Dubuque 1.0 SE 0.19
Dubuque L&D 110.08
Dundee 1.4 NNE 0.05
Dyersville 1.7 ESE 0.26
Dysart0.27
East Dubuque 1.7 SE0.10
Eastman 2.4 NNE0.04
Elizabeth0.06
Elkader 6 SSW0.07
Elkader 6.8 WSW 0.15
Ely 0.5 SE 0.18
Ely 2.0 N 0.10
Fairfax 4.0 NW 0.10
Fayette0.03
Garwin0.02
Gays Mills 1.0 NE0.20
Grundy Center0.06
Grundy Center0.01
Guttenberg L&D 100.06
Harpers Ferry 6.4 SSW 0.10
Haven 1 NE0.01
Hills0.12
Independence0.02
Independence0.03
Independence 0.9 WNW 0.07
Iowa City0.10
Iowa City0.23
Iowa City0.19
Iowa City0.16
Iowa City0.10
Iowa City 2.3 E 0.22
Iowa City 4 NE0.24
Iowa Falls0.08
Lansing 4.1 NW 0.28
Lime Springs 1.5 N   T  
Lisbon 0.1 W 0.08
Littleport0.09
Lowden0.33
Lynxville Dam 90.03
Manchester no. 20.03
Maquoketa 4 W0.21
MarengoT
Marengo 2.6 SSW   T  
Marion0.17
Marion0.07
Marion 0.4 NNW 0.08
Marion 0.9 NE 0.08
Marion 1.7 NNW 0.04
Marquette0.01
McGregor 6.4 WNW 0.06
Monticello0.08
New Hampton0.03
New Hampton 0.4 SW 0.06
North Liberty 0.7 SSW 0.21
Olin0.09
Oxford 3 E0.17
Parnell 0.1 SSW 0.12
Parnell 4 S0.05
Platteville 1.1 NE0.02
Postville 5.5 NE 0.02
Prairie Du Chien0.01
Prairie Du Chien 1.4 N0.03
Reinbeck0.13
Reinbeck0.02
Rickardsville 0.2 W 0.13
Riverside0.05
Robins 0.8 SE 0.06
Saratoga0.01
Shellsburg 2.9 S 0.01
Sigourney 2 S0.01
Solon 0.3 ESE 0.09
Solon 0.4 WNW 0.10
Steuben 4 SET
Stockton0.04
Stockton 3.4 NNE0.05
Stockton 5.9 WNW0.13
Strawberry pointT
Tipton0.03
Tipton 0.3 ESE 0.09
Toledo 1 NW0.01
Tripoli 2 N0.01
Urbana0.01
Washington0.09
Washington 5.8 SW 0.16
Waupeton0.09
Wellman0.01
West Branch 2.3 SSW 0.26
Yellow River State Forest0.03

Tags

