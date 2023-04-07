Tornado Stats

For the first 3 months of the year the U.S. had 389 tornadoes. The NWS is still doing surveys so that number could go up. The 389 number is the second most for the first 3 months of the year.
The local NWS offices are still doing surveys from March 31. As of Friday there were 108 tornadoes in the U.S. on that day. The 6th highest one day total. Iowa was also part of the December 2021 event.
March had two EF-4 tornadoes. One of them in Rolling Fork, MS on March 24 and the other was in Keota, IA on March 31. This is the 5th year in a row with and EF-4 or stronger tornado in the month of March.