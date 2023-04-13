 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Tornado Reports from Fri. March 31

The severe weather event from March 31st has produced 17 confirmed tornadoes in our viewing area, as April 13. Below is a breakdown of the tornadoes by rating.

Tornado Count.....Rating

The strongest tornado was an EF-4. It traveled northeast and was just west of Keota to just west of Wellman. 

EF-4
Time (Local)4:12 PM - 4:37 PM
EF RatingEF-4
Est. Peak Winds170 MPH
Path Length20.3 miles
Max Width700 yards
Injuries/Deaths3 / 0

Click here for a complete list of all the tornadoes and detailed information from the National Weather Service in the Quad Cities. 

Tags

Comments disabled.

Recommended for you