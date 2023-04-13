Tornado Reports from Fri. March 31

The severe weather event from March 31st has produced 17 confirmed tornadoes in our viewing area, as April 13. Below is a breakdown of the tornadoes by rating.
The strongest tornado was an EF-4. It traveled northeast and was just west of Keota to just west of Wellman.
|Time (Local)
|4:12 PM - 4:37 PM
|EF Rating
|EF-4
|Est. Peak Winds
|170 MPH
|Path Length
|20.3 miles
|Max Width
|700 yards
|Injuries/Deaths
|3 / 0
Click here for a complete list of all the tornadoes and detailed information from the National Weather Service in the Quad Cities.