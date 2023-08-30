The Unique Path of Hurricane Idalia

Hurricane Idalia made landfall as a major hurricane this morning around 7:45 AM with winds speeds of 125 mph, making it a category 3. You might think that Florida is used to seeing impacts from hurricanes, even major hurricanes, during the late summer and early fall months of the hurricane season. Not so fast though, the Big Bend region of Florida rarely sees direct landfalls from major hurricanes.
Dating back to 1850, only three major hurricanes have ever made landfall in the vicinity of the Big Bend region of Florida. These include, most recently, Hurricane Michael (category 5), the Hurricane of 1896 (category 3), and the Hurricane of 1877 (category 3). The Hurricanes of 1896 and 1877 were both unnamed.
Technically though, Hurricane Michael and the Hurricane of 1877 were both west of the Big Bend region, making landfall around Mexico Beach. This makes the Hurricane of 1896 the only major hurricane to have made landfall in the Big Bend region, that is, until this morning with Hurricane Idalia making landfall around Keaton Beach in the Big Bend.