The Night Sky for March 2023

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Iowa...
Cedar River at Cedar Falls affecting Black Hawk County.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.
...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY TOMORROW AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.
* WHERE...Cedar River at Cedar Falls.
* WHEN...Until early tomorrow afternoon.
* IMPACTS...At 89.7 feet, Water covers the road at 1712 and 1118
Cottage Row Road.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 6:45 PM CST Thursday the stage was 89.7 feet and falling.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 6:45 PM CST Thursday was 90.1 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
early tomorrow afternoon and continue falling to 82.8 feet
Thursday evening.
- Flood stage is 89.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
89.4 feet on 06/26/2015.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
