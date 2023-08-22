Today was the last time the sun sets at 8:00 or later until late April next year. In the next three weeks we lose 36 minutes of daylight in the evening. We are in that time of year when we are losing about 2.5 minutes of daylight each day.
Sunset now before 8:00
Mark Schnackenberg
