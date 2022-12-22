 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...Significant Winter Storm with Blizzard Conditions and Extreme
Cold through Friday...

Blizzard Warning in Effect through Friday night across the
northern half of Iowa.

Strong northwest winds continue to strengthen overnight and into
Friday with gusts in the 40 to 50 mph range which will create
localized blizzard conditions over portions of the northern half
of Iowa, especially in rural or wind prone areas.

Wind chill values will drop to 35 to 45 degrees below tonight and
Friday.

Those with holiday travel planned through Friday night are
strongly encouraged to pay close attention to road conditions,
and prepare accordingly if travel is a must. Altering travel
plans until at least Saturday, if possible, is strongly
encouraged.

...BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Blizzard conditions expected, especially in rural areas.
Winds gusting as high as 40 to 50 mph tonight and Friday.
Extreme cold and wind chills of 20 to 40 below zero will be
common and dropping to near 45 below tonight and Friday morning.

* WHERE...Much of central and northern Iowa along and north of
Interstate 80.

* WHEN...Until 6 AM CST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on snow and ice covered road conditions.
Widespread blowing snow will significantly reduce visibility
with white-out conditions at times. Strong winds could bring
down tree branches. The dangerously cold wind chills as low as
45 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as
little as 10 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must
travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded,
stay with your vehicle.

For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 511 app,
www.511ia.org, or dial 511.

&&

Sun Dogs

It was a COLD day. A lot of times when you get some sunshine on these cold days sun dogs are seen. They form when light refracts off ice crystals to produce the bright lights on either side of the sun. We might be seeing them during the next few days. They occur in the early morning or late afternoon 

