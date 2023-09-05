 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Summer Rain

Now that meteorological summer (June/July/August) is over, let's take a look at how dry it really was for Waterloo, Dubuque, Cedar Rapids, and Iowa City. First start with Waterloo. The driest summer was 4.76" in 2012. This year was only 7.27", about half of what fell last summer (14.95"). 

Summer Rain

Most of eastern Iowa is in a 5-10" range for a summer total. 

Map Total.jpg

Dubuque only had 2.27" of rain in 1886. That is the driest summer for Dubuque. This year we did better with 10.49" compared to 13.25" of rain last year. 

Dubuque

The entire state had a rain deficit this summer with eastern Iowa dealing with it the worst. Eastern Iowa is running about 6-10" below normal for the three month season. 

Departure Map.jpg

Cedar Rapids had 6.19" of rain putting it the 6th driest summer on record. Last year wound up with 11.37" 

Cedar Rapids

Iowa City has limited data only going back to 1944. This year was about half of what we saw last year (9.96").

Iowa City

Tags

Comments disabled.

Recommended for you