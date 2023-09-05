Summer Rain

Now that meteorological summer (June/July/August) is over, let's take a look at how dry it really was for Waterloo, Dubuque, Cedar Rapids, and Iowa City. First start with Waterloo. The driest summer was 4.76" in 2012. This year was only 7.27", about half of what fell last summer (14.95").
Most of eastern Iowa is in a 5-10" range for a summer total.
Dubuque only had 2.27" of rain in 1886. That is the driest summer for Dubuque. This year we did better with 10.49" compared to 13.25" of rain last year.
The entire state had a rain deficit this summer with eastern Iowa dealing with it the worst. Eastern Iowa is running about 6-10" below normal for the three month season.
Cedar Rapids had 6.19" of rain putting it the 6th driest summer on record. Last year wound up with 11.37"
Iowa City has limited data only going back to 1944. This year was about half of what we saw last year (9.96").