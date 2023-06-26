Still Need Rain

It was nice to get some rain this weekend. Rain totals from Saturday were from about 0.50" to almost 3" in a few locations. Click here to get a long list of rain totals. Despite that rain, we are still well below normal for the month of June. The map below shows that we are still several inches short of normal just for the month of June.
Here are some specific numbers on how far we are behind. We would need about 3-7" of rain, in the next few weeks, to get us out of our drought. Don't get me wrong it was nice to get that rain this weekend, but we need more.
The latest forecast gives us a few chances at rain in the next seven days. It is not a lot of rain, but any rain right now is good. Rain amounts could be less than 0.50" north of Cedar Rapids and south of Cedar Rapids more than 0.50".