Spring Snow in 2013

When you think of May, you probably think of warm weather, flowers blooming and finally seeing leaves growing on the trees. Well in 2013 it was snow. Ten years ago today we had snow in early May. For some of you it was several inches of snow. Most of the snow was in the central and western part of the state with the highest totals in the central part.
Some of the snow totals were around 8 and 9" in our western counties but outside of the KWWL viewing area there were several reports near 12" in central Iowa.
Waterloo Snowfall Stats
- 5/2 Daily Snowfall Record: 1.2" (T in 2005/1976)
- 5/3 Daily Snowfall Record: 0.5" (Ties Previous Record of 0.5" in 1935)
- Second Highest Total May Snowfall: 1.7" (Highest Total: 2.0" in 1945 and 1947)
The image below is from the NWS Des Moines showing the weather set up.