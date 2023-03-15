 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Spotter Training Class Schedule

NWS

Here are the spotter training classes being held by the National Weather Services forecast offices that cover eastern Iowa. The locations below are the ones being held in the KWWL viewing area. They are free and open to everyone. Typically the classes last about two hours. 
 
Thursday, March 23, 6:30pm
Manchester (Delaware Co)
Delaware County Community Center
200 E Acers St
 
Tuesday, March 28, 6:00pm
Dubuque (Dubuque Co)
Dubuque County Emergency Management
14928 Public Safety Way
 
Wednesday, March 29, 6:30pm
Lowden (Cedar Co)
Fire Station
303 Washington Ave
 
Thursday, March 30, 6:30pm
Coralville (Johnson Co)
Kirkwood Regional Center at the University of Iowa
2301 Oakdale Blvd 
Registration is required and seating is limited to the first 125 people.

 
Wednesday, April 5, 5:00pm
Cedar Falls (Black Hawk Co)
Public Safety Center
4600 S. Main St.
 
Thursday, April 6, 6:30pm
Virtual 
 
Wednesday, April 12, 6:30pm
 
Thursday, April 13, 6:30pm
Postville (Allamakee Co)
Fire Department
121 E. Greene St
 
Monday, April 24, 6:30pm
Strawberry Point (Clayton Co)
Fire Department
108 York St,
RESCHEDULED from 3/9.

 
 
 
 

Tags

Comments disabled.

Recommended for you