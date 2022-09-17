Some rainfall totals through 7 AM Saturday 9/17

Rain and storms started to move in late into the 24 hour rainfall period that runs from 7 AM to 7 AM. Therefore, there were some light totals in the southern and western portion of the viewing area.
Here is a full list of 24 hour totals through 7 AM, Saturday September 17th. Note that much more rain is expected after 7 AM and will be released tomorrow.
|City
|Amount
|Waterloo
|T
|Dubuque
|0.00
|Cedar Rapids
|0.00
|Iowa City
|0.00
|Amana
|0.04
|Amana 4.7 W
|0.12
|Beaman
|0.55
|Central City
|0.02
|Central City 6.7 W
|0.11
|Ely 0.5 SE
|0.03
|Garwin
|0.16
|Gilbertville 1.0 NW
|0.04
|Grundy Center
|0.01
|Grundy Center
|0.02
|Hampton
|0.03
|Haven 1 NE
|0.06
|Ionia 2 W
|T
|Iowa Falls
|0.20
|La Porte City
|0.01
|Marengo 2.6 SSW
|0.02
|Marion 0.4 NNW
|T
|Marshalltown
|T
|Nora Springs 2.4 SSE
|T
|North Liberty 0.7 SSW
|T
|Parkersburg
|0.02
|Reinbeck
|0.02
|Shellsburg
|0.05
|Shellsburg 2.9 S
|T
|Sigourney
|0.20
|Stanley
|0.04
|Toledo 3 N
|0.28
|Vining 0.2 ENE
|0.25
|Vinton
|0.07
|Washington 5.8 SW
|T
|Waterloo 1.9 SSE
|0.17
|Wellman 4.0 E
|0.04