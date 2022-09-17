 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Some rainfall totals through 7 AM Saturday 9/17

  • Updated
  • 0

Rain and storms started to move in late into the 24 hour rainfall period that runs from 7 AM to 7 AM. Therefore, there were some light totals in the southern and western portion of the viewing area. 

KWWL 2015 MAX Storm ED.png

Here is a full list of 24 hour totals through 7 AM, Saturday September 17th. Note that much more rain is expected after 7 AM and will be released tomorrow.

CityAmount
WaterlooT
Dubuque0.00
Cedar Rapids0.00
Iowa City0.00
  
Amana0.04
Amana 4.7 W 0.12
Beaman0.55
Central City0.02
Central City 6.7 W 0.11
Ely 0.5 SE 0.03
Garwin0.16
Gilbertville 1.0 NW 0.04
Grundy Center0.01
Grundy Center0.02
Hampton0.03
Haven 1 NE0.06
Ionia 2 WT
Iowa Falls0.20
La Porte City0.01
Marengo 2.6 SSW 0.02
Marion 0.4 NNW   T  
MarshalltownT
Nora Springs 2.4 SSE   T  
North Liberty 0.7 SSW   T  
Parkersburg0.02
Reinbeck0.02
Shellsburg0.05
Shellsburg 2.9 S   T  
Sigourney0.20
Stanley0.04
Toledo 3 N0.28
Vining 0.2 ENE 0.25
Vinton0.07
Washington 5.8 SW   T  
Waterloo 1.9 SSE 0.17
Wellman 4.0 E 0.04

Tags

Recommended for you