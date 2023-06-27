Some light rainfall reports from Monday

After a soaker of a weekend with severe storms that rolled through, we were able to squeeze out a few more raindrops from the clouds yesterday. Here are some of those light rainfall reports.
|City
|Amount
|Waterloo
|0.00
|Dubuque
|0.00
|Cedar Rapids
|T
|Iowa City
|T
|Amana
|0.01
|Cedar Rapids 2.1 NW
|0.01
|Coralville
|0.03
|Dickeyville 0.1 SW
|0.02
|Grundy Center
|0.01
|Independence
|0.03
|Independence 0.6 ESE
|T
|Iowa City 2.3 E
|0.01
|Iowa City 4 NE
|0.02
|Manchester No.2
|T
|Marengo 2.6 SSW
|0.01
|Marion 0.4 NNW
|0.01
|Marquette
|0.06
|McGregor 6.4 WNW
|T
|New Hartford
|0.01
|North Liberty 1.4 NNE
|0.13
|Parkersburg
|0.03
|Parnell 4 S
|0.16
|Solon 0.3 ESE
|T
|Solon 0.4 WNW
|T
|St. Ansgar
|0.04
|Urbana
|0.02
|Vining 0.2 ENE
|T
|Washington
|0.03