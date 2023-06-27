 Skip to main content
Some light rainfall reports from Monday

After a soaker of a weekend with severe storms that rolled through, we were able to squeeze out a few more raindrops from the clouds yesterday. Here are some of those light rainfall reports.

CityAmount
Waterloo0.00
Dubuque0.00
Cedar RapidsT
Iowa CityT
  
Amana0.01
Cedar Rapids 2.1 NW 0.01
Coralville0.03
Dickeyville 0.1 SW 0.02
Grundy Center0.01
Independence0.03
Independence 0.6 ESE T  
Iowa City 2.3 E 0.01
Iowa City 4 NE0.02
Manchester No.2T
Marengo 2.6 SSW 0.01
Marion 0.4 NNW 0.01
Marquette0.06
McGregor 6.4 WNW T  
New Hartford0.01
North Liberty 1.4 NNE 0.13
Parkersburg0.03
Parnell 4 S0.16
Solon 0.3 ESE T  
Solon 0.4 WNW T  
St. Ansgar0.04
Urbana0.02
Vining 0.2 ENE T  
Washington0.03

