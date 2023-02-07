Some light rain Monday evening

A narrow strip of rain quickly developed early in the evening and fizzled out tin the east by the late evening. Some pocket of heavier rain led to more impressive totals in the west, but those were pretty elusive.
Here is a full list of totals:
|City
|Amount
|Waterloo
|0.00
|Dubuque
|T
|Cedar Rapids
|0.02
|Iowa City
|T
|Belle Plaine
|T
|Cascade
|T
|Cedar Falls
|0.25
|Cedar Rapids
|0.11
|Cedar Rapids 3.3 WNW
|0.01
|Center Point 0.6 NNW
|T
|Central City
|0.03
|Clutier
|0.04
|Dorchester 3 S
|0.04
|Dubuque 1.4 WNW
|0.01
|Dysart
|0.04
|Eastman 2.4 NNE
|0.18
|Elkader 6 SSW
|0.01
|Elkader 6.8 WSW
|0.04
|Fairfax 4.0 NW
|0.03
|Fayette
|T
|Gays Mills 1.0 NE
|0.02
|Ionia 2 W
|0.32
|Iowa City
|T
|Iowa Falls
|T
|La Porte City 5.1 NNW
|0.01
|Ladora
|0.05
|Lansing 4.1 NW
|T
|Marengo
|T
|Marengo 2.6 SSW
|0.01
|Marengo 3.6 N
|0.05
|Marion 0.4 NNW
|0.01
|Marion 1.7 NNW
|0.01
|New Hampton 0.3 NNW
|0.04
|New Hampton 0.4 SW
|0.04
|New Hartford
|0.07
|Postville 5.5 NE
|T
|Robins 0.8 SE
|0.01
|Shellsburg 2.9 S
|0.01
|Spillville
|0.23
|Tripoli 2 N
|0.27
|Vining 0.2 ENE
|T
|Waterloo
|0.01
|Waterloo
|0.13
|Waterloo 1.9 SSE
|0.01
|Waucoma
|Waupeton
|0.12
|Wellman 4.0 E
|T