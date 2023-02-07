 Skip to main content
Some light rain Monday evening

A narrow strip of rain quickly developed early in the evening and fizzled out tin the east by the late evening. Some pocket of heavier rain led to more impressive totals in the west, but those were pretty elusive. 

Here is a full list of totals: 

CityAmount
Waterloo0.00
DubuqueT
Cedar Rapids0.02
Iowa CityT
  
Belle PlaineT
CascadeT
Cedar Falls0.25
Cedar Rapids0.11
Cedar Rapids 3.3 WNW 0.01
Center Point 0.6 NNW T  
Central City0.03
Clutier0.04
Dorchester 3 S0.04
Dubuque 1.4 WNW 0.01
Dysart0.04
Eastman 2.4 NNE0.18
Elkader 6 SSW0.01
Elkader 6.8 WSW 0.04
Fairfax 4.0 NW 0.03
FayetteT
Gays Mills 1.0 NE0.02
Ionia 2 W0.32
Iowa CityT
Iowa FallsT
La Porte City 5.1 NNW 0.01
Ladora0.05
Lansing 4.1 NW T  
MarengoT
Marengo 2.6 SSW 0.01
Marengo 3.6 N 0.05
Marion 0.4 NNW 0.01
Marion 1.7 NNW 0.01
New Hampton 0.3 NNW 0.04
New Hampton 0.4 SW 0.04
New Hartford0.07
Postville 5.5 NE T  
Robins 0.8 SE 0.01
Shellsburg 2.9 S 0.01
Spillville0.23
Tripoli 2 N0.27
Vining 0.2 ENE T  
Waterloo0.01
Waterloo0.13
Waterloo 1.9 SSE 0.01
Waucoma 
Waupeton0.12
Wellman 4.0 E T  

