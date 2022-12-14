 Skip to main content
Soggy rain totals through Wednesday morning

A strong low pressure system rode into the Midwest to our west, putting us on the warm side of the system. A nice slug of moisture gave us steady, light to moderate rain showers, starting yesterday morning, continuing through Wednesday morning. Luckily, temperatures remained warm, so we have avoided any snow and ice thus far.

Here is a full list of totals so far through about 7 AM Wednesday 12/14. Note that there is still some drizzle outside as of this article.

CityAmount
Waterloo0.42
Dubuque0.51
Cedar Rapids0.13
Iowa City0.58
  
Ainsworth 7.4 N 0.52
Anamosa 1 S0.64
Anamosa 3 SSW0.45
Aurora0.41
Beaman0.62
Belle Plaine0.30
Belle Plaine 3 S0.68
Bellevue LD 120.79
Cassville 7.8 ENE0.67
Cedar Falls0.49
Cedar Falls0.33
Cedar Rapids0.43
Cedar Rapids 3.3 WNW 0.48
Center Point 0.6 NNW 0.37
Central City0.36
Central City 6.7 W 0.35
Charles City0.41
Clutier0.53
Coralville0.60
Coralville Lake0.67
Decorah0.42
Decorah0.23
Decorah 7.9 ENE 0.41
Dorchester 3 S0.48
Dubuque0.66
Dubuque #30.52
Dubuque 1.0 SE 0.64
Dubuque 1.4 WNW 0.51
Dubuque L&D 110.62
Dundee 1.4 NNE 0.18
Dysart0.70
Dysart 3.1 N 0.48
East Dubuque 1.7 SE0.95
Eastman 2.4 NNE0.89
Eldora 1.2 ENE 0.32
Eldorado 1 E0.34
Elizabeth0.80
Elkader 6 SSW0.62
Elkader 6.8 WSW 0.72
Ely 0.5 SE 0.46
Fairfax 4.0 NW 0.47
Fayette0.48
Fredericksburg 0.3 S 0.41
Garber0.61
Garwin0.60
Gays Mills 1.0 NE0.89
Grundy Center0.36
Guttenberg L&D 100.44
Hampton0.28
Harpers Ferry 6.4 SSW 0.62
Haven 1 NE0.62
Hudson 1.1 SSE 0.27
Independence0.20
Independence 0.6 ESE 0.26
Ionia 2 W0.34
Iowa City0.48
Iowa City0.59
Iowa City0.80
Iowa City 2.3 E 0.63
Iowa City 4 NE0.54
Iowa Falls0.35
Kesley0.30
La Porte City0.47
La Porte City 5.1 NNW 0.40
Lansing 4.1 NW 0.68
Lisbon 0.1 W 0.57
Littleport0.29
Lone Tree0.59
Lowden0.61
Manchester No. 20.39
Maquoketa 4 W0.74
Marengo0.46
Marengo 2.6 SSW 0.43
Marengo 3.6 N 0.41
Marion0.44
Marion 0.4 NNW 0.45
Marion 1.7 NNW 0.44
Marquette0.76
Marshalltown0.42
McGregor 6.4 WNW 0.41
Monticello0.48
Mount Auburn 2.2 NNW 0.32
Muscoda 0.5 WSW1.02
Nashua 2 SW0.38
New Hampton0.55
New Hampton0.56
New Hampton 0.3 NNW 0.38
New Hampton 0.4 SW 0.41
New Hartford0.36
North English0.53
North Liberty 0.7 SSW 0.51
Oelwein0.25
Olin0.61
Osage0.33
Osage 4.7 E 0.18
Parkersburg0.40
Parnell 0.1 SSW 0.65
Parnell 4 S0.53
Patch Grove 0.1 NNW0.64
Platteville 0.3 NE0.64
Prairie Du Chien0.78
Prairie Du Chien 1.4 N 1.48
Reinbeck0.44
Rickardsville 0.2 W 0.95
Riverside0.55
Robins 0.8 SE 0.37
Shellsburg 2.9 S 0.43
Sigourney0.70
Sigourney 2 S0.49
Solon 0.3 ESE 0.82
Solon 0.4 WNW 0.79
Spillville0.45
St. Ansgar0.36
Steuben 4 SE0.86
Stockton0.83
Stockton 3.4 NNE0.90
Strawberry Point0.44
Tama0.51
Tipton0.69
Tipton 0.3 ESE 0.70
Toledo 1 NW0.28
Toledo 3 N0.31
Traer0.49
Tripoli 2 N0.29
Urbana0.23
Vining 0.2 ENE 0.75
Washington0.36
Washington 5.8 SW 0.40
Waterloo0.41
Waterloo (Cedar River)0.36
Waterloo 1.9 SSE 0.27
Waucoma0.45
Waukon0.69
Waupeton0.74
Wellman 4.0 E 0.42
Williamsburg 3 SE0.60
Winthrop0.32
Yellow River State Forest0.70

