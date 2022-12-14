Soggy rain totals through Wednesday morning

A strong low pressure system rode into the Midwest to our west, putting us on the warm side of the system. A nice slug of moisture gave us steady, light to moderate rain showers, starting yesterday morning, continuing through Wednesday morning. Luckily, temperatures remained warm, so we have avoided any snow and ice thus far.
Here is a full list of totals so far through about 7 AM Wednesday 12/14. Note that there is still some drizzle outside as of this article.
|City
|Amount
|Waterloo
|0.42
|Dubuque
|0.51
|Cedar Rapids
|0.13
|Iowa City
|0.58
|Ainsworth 7.4 N
|0.52
|Anamosa 1 S
|0.64
|Anamosa 3 SSW
|0.45
|Aurora
|0.41
|Beaman
|0.62
|Belle Plaine
|0.30
|Belle Plaine 3 S
|0.68
|Bellevue LD 12
|0.79
|Cassville 7.8 ENE
|0.67
|Cedar Falls
|0.49
|Cedar Falls
|0.33
|Cedar Rapids
|0.43
|Cedar Rapids 3.3 WNW
|0.48
|Center Point 0.6 NNW
|0.37
|Central City
|0.36
|Central City 6.7 W
|0.35
|Charles City
|0.41
|Clutier
|0.53
|Coralville
|0.60
|Coralville Lake
|0.67
|Decorah
|0.42
|Decorah
|0.23
|Decorah 7.9 ENE
|0.41
|Dorchester 3 S
|0.48
|Dubuque
|0.66
|Dubuque #3
|0.52
|Dubuque 1.0 SE
|0.64
|Dubuque 1.4 WNW
|0.51
|Dubuque L&D 11
|0.62
|Dundee 1.4 NNE
|0.18
|Dysart
|0.70
|Dysart 3.1 N
|0.48
|East Dubuque 1.7 SE
|0.95
|Eastman 2.4 NNE
|0.89
|Eldora 1.2 ENE
|0.32
|Eldorado 1 E
|0.34
|Elizabeth
|0.80
|Elkader 6 SSW
|0.62
|Elkader 6.8 WSW
|0.72
|Ely 0.5 SE
|0.46
|Fairfax 4.0 NW
|0.47
|Fayette
|0.48
|Fredericksburg 0.3 S
|0.41
|Garber
|0.61
|Garwin
|0.60
|Gays Mills 1.0 NE
|0.89
|Grundy Center
|0.36
|Guttenberg L&D 10
|0.44
|Hampton
|0.28
|Harpers Ferry 6.4 SSW
|0.62
|Haven 1 NE
|0.62
|Hudson 1.1 SSE
|0.27
|Independence
|0.20
|Independence 0.6 ESE
|0.26
|Ionia 2 W
|0.34
|Iowa City
|0.48
|Iowa City
|0.59
|Iowa City
|0.80
|Iowa City 2.3 E
|0.63
|Iowa City 4 NE
|0.54
|Iowa Falls
|0.35
|Kesley
|0.30
|La Porte City
|0.47
|La Porte City 5.1 NNW
|0.40
|Lansing 4.1 NW
|0.68
|Lisbon 0.1 W
|0.57
|Littleport
|0.29
|Lone Tree
|0.59
|Lowden
|0.61
|Manchester No. 2
|0.39
|Maquoketa 4 W
|0.74
|Marengo
|0.46
|Marengo 2.6 SSW
|0.43
|Marengo 3.6 N
|0.41
|Marion
|0.44
|Marion 0.4 NNW
|0.45
|Marion 1.7 NNW
|0.44
|Marquette
|0.76
|Marshalltown
|0.42
|McGregor 6.4 WNW
|0.41
|Monticello
|0.48
|Mount Auburn 2.2 NNW
|0.32
|Muscoda 0.5 WSW
|1.02
|Nashua 2 SW
|0.38
|New Hampton
|0.55
|New Hampton
|0.56
|New Hampton 0.3 NNW
|0.38
|New Hampton 0.4 SW
|0.41
|New Hartford
|0.36
|North English
|0.53
|North Liberty 0.7 SSW
|0.51
|Oelwein
|0.25
|Olin
|0.61
|Osage
|0.33
|Osage 4.7 E
|0.18
|Parkersburg
|0.40
|Parnell 0.1 SSW
|0.65
|Parnell 4 S
|0.53
|Patch Grove 0.1 NNW
|0.64
|Platteville 0.3 NE
|0.64
|Prairie Du Chien
|0.78
|Prairie Du Chien 1.4 N
|1.48
|Reinbeck
|0.44
|Rickardsville 0.2 W
|0.95
|Riverside
|0.55
|Robins 0.8 SE
|0.37
|Shellsburg 2.9 S
|0.43
|Sigourney
|0.70
|Sigourney 2 S
|0.49
|Solon 0.3 ESE
|0.82
|Solon 0.4 WNW
|0.79
|Spillville
|0.45
|St. Ansgar
|0.36
|Steuben 4 SE
|0.86
|Stockton
|0.83
|Stockton 3.4 NNE
|0.90
|Strawberry Point
|0.44
|Tama
|0.51
|Tipton
|0.69
|Tipton 0.3 ESE
|0.70
|Toledo 1 NW
|0.28
|Toledo 3 N
|0.31
|Traer
|0.49
|Tripoli 2 N
|0.29
|Urbana
|0.23
|Vining 0.2 ENE
|0.75
|Washington
|0.36
|Washington 5.8 SW
|0.40
|Waterloo
|0.41
|Waterloo (Cedar River)
|0.36
|Waterloo 1.9 SSE
|0.27
|Waucoma
|0.45
|Waukon
|0.69
|Waupeton
|0.74
|Wellman 4.0 E
|0.42
|Williamsburg 3 SE
|0.60
|Winthrop
|0.32
|Yellow River State Forest
|0.70