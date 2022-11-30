THIS DAY IN WEATHER HISTORY: November 30, 1934, is the snowiest calendar day on record in Waterloo with 14.0" of snow.
Here is the weather map from that day.
The information below is from the National Weather Service in Des Moines.
A winter storm brought heavy snow and near blizzard conditions to most of Iowa on the night of November 29-30, excepting the northwestern and southeastern counties where only trace amounts were recorded. The heaviest snow fell in a swath from south central up through northeastern Iowa with reported amounts ranging up to 13.0 inches at Fayette, 15.0 inches at New Hampton, and an amazing 21.0 inches at Oskaloosa. The snow drifted badly blockading most roads, stranding thousands of vehicles and motorists, and generally bringing transportation to a standstill across the state.