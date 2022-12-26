 Skip to main content
Snowfall totals through Monday morning 12/26

Snowfall Reports.png

An Alberta Clipper system swung in from the northeast with snow starting yesterday evening. It has gradually been moving out to the south this morning. Alberta Clippers usually aren't big snowfall producers, but they do provide a quick punch of snow.

Alberta Clippers (1).png

Here are the 24-hour totals through roughly 8 AM. Note that it is still lightly snowing in our southeastern counties.

CityLiquidSnow
Waterloo0.233.2
Dubuque0.122.5
Cedar Rapids0.022.5
Iowa City0.051.0
   
Ainsworth 7.4 N 0.10 
Amana 4.7 W 0.132.0
Anamosa 3 SSW0.062.1
Backbone State Park 3.0
Bellevue L&D 120.203.0
Cedar Rapids 3 NNE 2.5
Center Junction 3 SSW 2.2
Clutier0.132.0
Coralville 1.3 SE 0.061.0
De Soto 1 S 0.5
Dubuque 2.5
Dubuque #3 2.5
Dubuque 1.4 WNW  2.5
Dubuque L&D 11 3.0
Eldora 1.2 ENE 0.223.0
Elizabeth 2.1
Elkader 6.8 WSW 0.193.3
Ely 0.5 SE 0.121.7
Fayette0.153.2
Fredericksburg 0.3 S 0.113.1
Gays Mills 1.0 NE0.080.8
Greene 3.0
Grundy Center0.143.0
Guttenberg L&D 100.052.0
Hampton0.263.0
Hiawatha 2 SSW 2.5
Independence 0.6 ESE 0.11 
Iowa City0.191.0
Iowa City 2.3 E 0.081.2
Iowa Falls0.233.0
Lisbon 0.1 W 0.081.5
Lowden0.091.5
Maquoketa 1 NW 2.0
Marengo0.131.0
Marion 1.7 NNW 0.06 
Marion 2 WSW 3.0
Marshalltown0.282.0
McGregor 6.4 WNW 0.103.0
Monticello0.102.0
Nora Springs 2.4 SSE 0.272.5
Oelwein 1 E0.061.5
Osage0.201.5
Parnell 1.8
Postville 5.5 NE 0.143.0
Prairie Du Chien 1.4 N 0.081.0
Rickardsville 0.2 W 0.033.5
Robins 0.8 SE 0.081.8
Sigourney0.121.5
Solon 0.4 WNW 0.07 
Steuben 4 SE0.071.4
Stockton 3.4 NNE0.081.8
Traer0.172.0
Vining 0.2 ENE 0.25 
Washington0.111.5
Washington 5.8 SW 0.081.5
Waterloo 3.3
Waterloo0.172.0
Wellman 4.0 E  1.5
West Union 3.0
Williamsburg 3 SE 1.8

