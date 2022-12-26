Snowfall totals through Monday morning 12/26

An Alberta Clipper system swung in from the northeast with snow starting yesterday evening. It has gradually been moving out to the south this morning. Alberta Clippers usually aren't big snowfall producers, but they do provide a quick punch of snow.
Here are the 24-hour totals through roughly 8 AM. Note that it is still lightly snowing in our southeastern counties.
|City
|Liquid
|Snow
|Waterloo
|0.23
|3.2
|Dubuque
|0.12
|2.5
|Cedar Rapids
|0.02
|2.5
|Iowa City
|0.05
|1.0
|Ainsworth 7.4 N
|0.10
|Amana 4.7 W
|0.13
|2.0
|Anamosa 3 SSW
|0.06
|2.1
|Backbone State Park
|3.0
|Bellevue L&D 12
|0.20
|3.0
|Cedar Rapids 3 NNE
|2.5
|Center Junction 3 SSW
|2.2
|Clutier
|0.13
|2.0
|Coralville 1.3 SE
|0.06
|1.0
|De Soto 1 S
|0.5
|Dubuque
|2.5
|Dubuque #3
|2.5
|Dubuque 1.4 WNW
|2.5
|Dubuque L&D 11
|3.0
|Eldora 1.2 ENE
|0.22
|3.0
|Elizabeth
|2.1
|Elkader 6.8 WSW
|0.19
|3.3
|Ely 0.5 SE
|0.12
|1.7
|Fayette
|0.15
|3.2
|Fredericksburg 0.3 S
|0.11
|3.1
|Gays Mills 1.0 NE
|0.08
|0.8
|Greene
|3.0
|Grundy Center
|0.14
|3.0
|Guttenberg L&D 10
|0.05
|2.0
|Hampton
|0.26
|3.0
|Hiawatha 2 SSW
|2.5
|Independence 0.6 ESE
|0.11
|Iowa City
|0.19
|1.0
|Iowa City 2.3 E
|0.08
|1.2
|Iowa Falls
|0.23
|3.0
|Lisbon 0.1 W
|0.08
|1.5
|Lowden
|0.09
|1.5
|Maquoketa 1 NW
|2.0
|Marengo
|0.13
|1.0
|Marion 1.7 NNW
|0.06
|Marion 2 WSW
|3.0
|Marshalltown
|0.28
|2.0
|McGregor 6.4 WNW
|0.10
|3.0
|Monticello
|0.10
|2.0
|Nora Springs 2.4 SSE
|0.27
|2.5
|Oelwein 1 E
|0.06
|1.5
|Osage
|0.20
|1.5
|Parnell
|1.8
|Postville 5.5 NE
|0.14
|3.0
|Prairie Du Chien 1.4 N
|0.08
|1.0
|Rickardsville 0.2 W
|0.03
|3.5
|Robins 0.8 SE
|0.08
|1.8
|Sigourney
|0.12
|1.5
|Solon 0.4 WNW
|0.07
|Steuben 4 SE
|0.07
|1.4
|Stockton 3.4 NNE
|0.08
|1.8
|Traer
|0.17
|2.0
|Vining 0.2 ENE
|0.25
|Washington
|0.11
|1.5
|Washington 5.8 SW
|0.08
|1.5
|Waterloo
|3.3
|Waterloo
|0.17
|2.0
|Wellman 4.0 E
|1.5
|West Union
|3.0
|Williamsburg 3 SE
|1.8