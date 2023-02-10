Snowfall Totals Post 7 AM 2/9/23

Our southeastern areas saw a good chunk of snow yesterday, while our northwestern areas were blanked beyond maybe a trace of precipitation.
Below are the snowfall totals from yesterday. NOTE: the "big 4" totals are the storm totals from all of yesterday, while the other totals are from past 7 AM. You may have to flip between yesterday and today's totals to get the entirety of the storm.
|City
|Amount
|Waterloo
|0.0
|Dubuque
|9.4
|Cedar Rapids
|2.2
|Iowa City
|1.0
|Anamosa 3 SSW
|2.5
|Atkins
|1.5
|Cassville 7.8 ENE
|2.0
|Center Grove 1 NW
|6.6
|Center Junction 3 SSW
|3.6
|Dubuque 1.4 WNW
|6.5
|Dubuque L&D 11
|3.0
|East Dubuque 1.7 SE
|6.0
|Elizabeth, IL
|1.4
|Elkader 6 SSW
|T
|Elkader 6.8 WSW
|T
|Fairfax 4.0 NW
|0.5
|Lisbon 0.1 W
|2.8
|Lowden
|3.5
|Manchester No. 2
|T
|Maquoketa 1 NW
|2.0
|Marengo
|0.2
|Marion 0.4 NNW
|3.0
|Monticello
|2.0
|North Buena Vista 3 SW
|3.0
|North Liberty 0.7 SSW
|2.7
|Robins 0.8 SE
|1.5
|Sigourney
|2.3
|Stanwood
|3.6
|Steuben 4 SE
|T
|Stockton 3.4 NNE
|2.5
|Stockton, IL
|2.5
|Strawberry Point
|T
|Washington
|1.0
|Washington 5.8 SW
|1.5
|Wyoming
|4.0