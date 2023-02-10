 Skip to main content
Snowfall Totals Post 7 AM 2/9/23

636fc6ab9edc4.image.png

Our southeastern areas saw a good chunk of snow yesterday, while our northwestern areas were blanked beyond maybe a trace of precipitation. 

Below are the snowfall totals from yesterday. NOTE: the "big 4" totals are the storm totals from all of yesterday, while the other totals are from past 7 AM. You may have to flip between yesterday and today's totals to get the entirety of the storm. 

CityAmount
Waterloo0.0
Dubuque9.4
Cedar Rapids2.2
Iowa City1.0
  
Anamosa 3 SSW2.5
Atkins1.5
Cassville 7.8 ENE2.0
Center Grove 1 NW6.6
Center Junction 3 SSW3.6
Dubuque 1.4 WNW 6.5
Dubuque L&D 113.0
East Dubuque 1.7 SE6.0
Elizabeth, IL1.4
Elkader 6 SSWT
Elkader 6.8 WSW T
Fairfax 4.0 NW 0.5
Lisbon 0.1 W 2.8
Lowden3.5
Manchester No. 2T
Maquoketa 1 NW2.0
Marengo0.2
Marion 0.4 NNW 3.0
Monticello2.0
North Buena Vista 3 SW3.0
North Liberty 0.7 SSW 2.7
Robins 0.8 SE 1.5
Sigourney2.3
Stanwood3.6
Steuben 4 SET
Stockton 3.4 NNE2.5
Stockton, IL2.5
Strawberry PointT
Washington1.0
Washington 5.8 SW 1.5
Wyoming4.0

