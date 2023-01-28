Snowfall totals from one minor system into the start of a bigger one

We had some passing snow showers/a bit of a wintry mix yesterday morning that led to minor accumulations. This was followed by a dry stretch of sunshine and clear skies until the clouds rolled back in overnight. Eventually the snow worked its way back into the area early this morning as the leading edge of an overall bigger system.
The following totals are only from roughly 7 AM Friday through 7 AM Saturday. The next batch of totals that come out tomorrow morning will better capture the scope of this larger system.
|City
|Liquid
|Snow
|Waterloo
|0.01
|0.2
|Dubuque
|0.05
|0.3
|Cedar Rapids
|0.04
|0.3
|Iowa City
|0.01
|0.0
|Anamosa 3 SSW
|0.02
|0.2
|Belle Plaine
|T
|T
|Bellevue L&D 12
|0.01
|Cassville 7.8 ENE
|0.03
|0.3
|Cedar Falls 0.4 WNW
|T
|T
|Cedar Rapids 3.3 WNW
|T
|Clutier
|0.04
|0.5
|Coralville 1.3 SE
|0.02
|0.1
|Decorah 7.9 ENE
|0.06
|1.0
|Dubuque #3
|0.02
|0.3
|Dubuque L&D 11
|0.10
|1.0
|East Dubuque 1.7 SE
|0.05
|0.8
|Eldora 1.2 ENE
|0.01
|0.2
|Elizabeth
|0.04
|0.5
|Elkader 6.8 WSW
|T
|0.1
|Fairfax 4.0 NW
|T
|0.1
|Fayette
|0.02
|0.5
|Fredericksburg 0.3 S
|0.02
|0.2
|Garwin
|0.11
|1.5
|Grundy Center
|T
|T
|Guttenberg L&D 10
|0.01
|Hampton
|0.03
|T
|Harpers Ferry 6.4 SSW
|1.1
|Ionia 2 W
|0.03
|0.4
|Iowa City
|0.01
|T
|Iowa Falls
|0.05
|0.5
|Lisbon 0.1 W
|0.03
|0.1
|Lowden
|0.04
|0.6
|Luynxville Dam 9
|0.03
|1.0
|Manchester No. 2
|0.07
|0.6
|Marengo
|T
|T
|Marion 0.4 NNW
|T
|0.1
|Marion 1.7 NNW
|T
|Marshalltown
|0.06
|0.5
|Monticello
|0.03
|0.5
|Muscoda 0.5 WSW
|T
|T
|Nashua 2 SW
|0.05
|0.2
|New Hampton 0.3 NNW
|0.02
|0.2
|New Hampton 0.4 SW
|0.03
|0.3
|North Liberty 0.7 SSW
|0.02
|0.2
|Prairie Du Chien 1.4 N
|0.04
|1.1
|Robins 0.8 SE
|0.01
|0.1
|Sigourney
|T
|T
|Solon 0.4 WNW
|0.03
|St. Ansgar
|0.15
|1.0
|Steuben 4 SE
|T
|Stockton
|0.02
|0.5
|Stockton 3.4 NNE
|0.02
|0.5
|Strawberry Point
|T
|Vining 0.2 ENE
|0.20
|Washington
|0.01
|0.1
|Williamsburg 3 SE
|T
|T