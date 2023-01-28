Snowfall totals from one minor system into the start of a bigger one

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Hazardous Travel Today with Moderate to at Times Heavy
Snowfall over Northern into Central Iowa...

The highest snowfall rates will be this morning and lead to
visibility as low as around a half a mile over northern into at
times central Iowa. Sustained winds of 10 to 20 mph with gusts up
to around 25 mph will also cause some blowing snow, which of
course will be the worst when there is falling snow. With rates
lessening into this afternoon and evening, the visibility
reduction will not be as low.

Amounts will be the highest north of Highway 20 up to around
Highway 18 with a quick drop off in amounts to the south toward
Interstate 80 and to the north toward the Iowa Minnesota border.
As the precipitation diminishes later in the afternoon into early
this evening, there may also be freezing drizzle mixed in at
times generally along and south of Highway 30.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CST THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Snow expected, with perhaps freezing drizzle. Total
snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches, though 4 to near 6 inches
around Highway 20 to around Highway 3. Ice accumulations of a
light glaze.

* WHERE...Portions of northern and central Iowa.

* WHEN...Until 9 PM CST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Plan on snow covered roads and slippery conditions.
Sustained winds of 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to around 25 mph
could cause reduced visibility.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS... Cold wind chills as low as 10 to 15
below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in prolonged
exposure. A brief period of freezing drizzle may follow the
snowfall along the Highway 30 corridor, which may prolong
travel difficulties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 511 app,
www.511ia.org, or dial 511.

&&

Snowfall totals from one minor system into the start of a bigger one

  • Updated
  • 0

We had some passing snow showers/a bit of a wintry mix yesterday morning that led to minor accumulations. This was followed by a dry stretch of sunshine and clear skies until the clouds rolled back in overnight. Eventually the snow worked its way back into the area early this morning as the leading edge of an overall bigger system. 

Estimated SNow accumulation.png

The following totals are only from roughly 7 AM Friday through 7 AM Saturday. The next batch of totals that come out tomorrow morning will better capture the scope of this larger system.

CityLiquidSnow
Waterloo0.010.2
Dubuque0.050.3
Cedar Rapids0.040.3
Iowa City0.010.0
   
Anamosa 3 SSW0.020.2
Belle PlaineTT
Bellevue L&D 120.01 
Cassville 7.8 ENE0.030.3
Cedar Falls 0.4 WNW T  T
Cedar Rapids 3.3 WNW T   
Clutier0.040.5
Coralville 1.3 SE0.020.1
Decorah 7.9 ENE0.061.0
Dubuque #30.020.3
Dubuque L&D 110.101.0
East Dubuque 1.7 SE0.050.8
Eldora 1.2 ENE 0.010.2
Elizabeth0.040.5
Elkader 6.8 WSW T  0.1
Fairfax 4.0 NW T  0.1
Fayette0.020.5
Fredericksburg 0.3 S0.020.2
Garwin0.111.5
Grundy CenterTT
Guttenberg L&D 100.01 
Hampton0.03T
Harpers Ferry 6.4 SSW  1.1
Ionia 2 W0.030.4
Iowa City0.01T
Iowa Falls0.050.5
Lisbon 0.1 W 0.030.1
Lowden0.040.6
Luynxville Dam 90.031.0
Manchester No. 20.070.6
MarengoTT
Marion 0.4 NNW T  0.1
Marion 1.7 NNW T   
Marshalltown0.060.5
Monticello0.030.5
Muscoda 0.5 WSWTT
Nashua 2 SW0.050.2
New Hampton 0.3 NNW 0.020.2
New Hampton 0.4 SW 0.030.3
North Liberty 0.7 SSW0.020.2
Prairie Du Chien 1.4 N0.041.1
Robins 0.8 SE 0.010.1
SigourneyTT
Solon 0.4 WNW 0.03 
St. Ansgar0.151.0
Steuben 4 SE T
Stockton0.020.5
Stockton 3.4 NNE0.020.5
Strawberry Point T
Vining 0.2 ENE 0.20 
Washington0.010.1
Williamsburg 3 SETT

Tags

Recommended for you