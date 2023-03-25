Snowfall totals early this morning 3/25/23

 Skip to main content
Many areas did not see any snowfall last night or this morning. However, where it did snow, there was a sharp gradient of snowfall totals. 

Courtesy of the Iowa Environmental Mesonet, above is a snowfall map from early this morning. Going from west to east across Cedar County, snow totals were anywhere from 2 inches on the west side to 10 inches on the east side. Some areas just across the border into Illinois saw a foot or more of snow. Some spots in Illinois are still expected to see snow through the day as well.

Below are the snowfall totals for our area. Cedar Rapids area has not reported snow as of 9:33 AM this morning, and I will fill that in later this afternoon once they report a total.

CityAmount
Waterloo0.0
Dubuque4.2
Cedar RapidsTBD
Iowa City2.0
  
Anamosa 3 SSW1.2
Bellevue LD 125.2
Dubuque #34.2
Dubuque 1.4 WNW 1.8
Dubuque L&D 111.5
East Dubuque 1.7 SE4.0
Elizabeth, IL12.5
Elmira 1 W2.8
Galena 1 ENE6.5
Iowa City 2.3 E 2.5
Lisbon 0.1 W 2.5
Lowden9.8
Maquoketa 4 W4.8
Marion 0.4 NNW T  
Monticello0.5
Mount Vernon 1 ENE2.3
North Hanover 1 WNW10.3
Oakdale 1 NNE2.5
SigourneyT
Solon 0.3 ESE 2.5
Stanwood5.4
Stockton 3.4 NNE9.0
Stockton, IL9.0
Washington3.5
Wellman 4.0 E 3.0
Williamstown 2 SSW2.0

