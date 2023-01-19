 Skip to main content
...Winter Storm Winding Down Across Iowa This Morning...

.The winter storm affecting Iowa will gradually pull away from
the state this morning with some light precipitation remaining
through midday. While the heaviest precipitation has ended, some
additional minor accumulations are anticipated along with snow
packed roads impacting travel over most of the region this
morning.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

* WHAT...Light snow and light freezing drizzle. An additional
inch of snow remains possible along with some minor glazing.

* WHERE...Portions of central and east central Iowa.

* WHEN...Until noon CST today.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions will impact the morning commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Roads will remain snow covered and slick.
Caution is advised while traveling through Iowa today and
tonight. Side streets and country roads may take longer to
clear, so please travel safely.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 511 app,
www.511ia.org, or dial 511.

&&

Snowfall totals as of Thursday morning 1/19

  • Updated
  • 0

Most of this January has been mild and relatively snow-free...until last night. A low swung eastward south of the region, putting us on the cool side of the system. While we started with rain, or a wintry mix, yesterday afternoon in the south, the moisture finally punched through some dry air in the north to deliver snowfall. That snowfall was heavy through the evening and overnight hours before largely shutting off, save for a band of snowfall continuing northwest of the area through the morning, along with some flurries elsewhere.

lsr_snowfall.png

The morning commute was quite a mess with partially to completely covered roads, but temperatures near freezing helped. It also meant that this snow was very wet and heavy, so be cautious shoveling and don't overexert yourself. 

There will still be some scattered snow showers this morning with minor accumulations possible. Here are some snowfall reports through about 9:30 AM Thursday morning 1/19.

CityLiquidSnow
Ackley 6.0
Ainsworth 7.4 N 0.62 
Albany 2 S 5.0
Anamosa 3 SSW0.411.7
Aplington 6.5
Bell Center 3.0
Bellevue L&D 120.30 
Bertram 2.0
Boscobel 2.2
Cassville 7.8 ENE 2.5
Cedar Falls 4.3
Cedar Falls 4.9
Cedar Falls 0.4 WNW 0.684.8
Cedar Rapids 2 W 1.1
Cedar Rapids 2.1 NW 0.661.5
Cedar Rapids 3 NNE 1.8
Cedar Rapids 3 W 1.3
Cedar Rapids 3.3 WNW 0.66 
Center Grove 1 NW 1.5
Charles City 1 SW 7.9
Charles City 1 SW 6.5
Clutier0.443.0
Coralville 1 SE 0.3
Coralville 1.3 SE 0.520.3
Cou Falls 1 WNW 1.0
Cresco 5.6
De Soto 1 S 3.9
Decorah 4.5
Decorah 3 NNW 5.5
Decorah 7.9 ENE 0.706.6
Denison 6.0
Denver 6.0
Dubuque 1.9
Dubuque #30.401.9
Dubuque 1.4 WNW  1.7
Dubuque L&D 110.401.0
Dundee 1.4 NNE 0.10 
East Dubuque 1.7 SE0.091.0
Elizabeth 0.4
Elkader 6 SSW0.455.4
Elkader 6.8 WSW 0.424.0
Fayette0.304.0
Fennimore 2.6
Ferguson 3 NW 3.0
Floyd 8.0
Garwin0.664.4
Gays Mills 1.0 NE0.383.8
Gladbrook 1.0
Greene 8.8
Grundy Center 4.3
Hampton0.667.5
Hudson 2 S 5.5
Independence 0.6 ESE 0.58 
Independence 0.9 WNW  3.5
Independence 1 WNW 3.5
Ionia 2 W0.636.1
Iowa City0.30 
Iowa City 2.3 E 0.60 
Iowa Falls0.466.0
Iowa Falls 6.0
Janesville 5.5
La Porte City 5.1 NNW 0.414.0
Lansing 4.1 NW 0.15 
Lawler 1 W 5.0
Lisbon 0.1 W 0.531.0
Lowden0.551.0
Maquoketa 4 W 1.0
Marble Rock 7.3
Marengo0.601.0
Marengo 3.6 N 0.55 
Marion 0.4 NNW 0.481.5
Marion 1.7 NNW 0.45 
Marshalltown 2.0
Mcgregor 4.0
McGregor 6.4 WNW 0.463.8
Monticello0.551.5
Mount Auburn 2 NNW 3.0
Mount Auburn 2.2 NNW 0.063.0
Mount Hope 3 NE 2.5
Mount Vernon 1 ENE 1.0
Nashua 2 SW0.306.0
New hampton0.626.0
New Hampton 6.5
New Hampton 6.0
New Hampton 0.4 SW 0.636.0
Nora Springs 8.0
Nora Springs 2.4 SSE 0.707.0
North Liberty 2 NNW 0.6
Osage0.595.0
Parkersburg 5.0
Parkersburg 1 E 5.1
Parnell 0.8
Parnell 0.1 SSW 0.560.8
Plainfield 6.3
Platteville 1.5
Platteville 1 WNW 2.0
Postville 5.5 NE 0.494.2
Prairie Du Chien0.363.4
Prairie Du Chien 4.0
Prairie Du Chien 1.4 N0.424.0
Prairie Du Chien 2 N 4.2
Raymond 1 NNE 5.5
Readlyn 5.1
Rickardsville 2.0
Rickardsville 0.2 W  2.0
Saint Donatus 2 SW 1.0
Sheffield 7.0
Solon 0.5
Solon 0.3 ESE 0.330.5
Solon 0.4 WNW 0.65 
Steuben 4 SE0.432.8
Stockton0.150.7
Stockton 3.4 NNE0.150.7
Strawberry Point0.314.2
Sumner 4.5
Tipton 0.3 ESE 0.57 
Traer0.604.0
Tripoli 6.0
Vining 0.2 ENE 0.50 
Washington0.80 
Waterloo 1 NE 3.5
Waterloo 1.9 SSE 0.544.4
Waterloo Regional Airpo 4.4
Waukon0.254.0
Waverly 5.0
Wellman 4.0 E 0.60 
Williamsburg 3 SE0.401.0

Tags

