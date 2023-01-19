Snowfall totals as of Thursday morning 1/19

Most of this January has been mild and relatively snow-free...until last night. A low swung eastward south of the region, putting us on the cool side of the system. While we started with rain, or a wintry mix, yesterday afternoon in the south, the moisture finally punched through some dry air in the north to deliver snowfall. That snowfall was heavy through the evening and overnight hours before largely shutting off, save for a band of snowfall continuing northwest of the area through the morning, along with some flurries elsewhere.
The morning commute was quite a mess with partially to completely covered roads, but temperatures near freezing helped. It also meant that this snow was very wet and heavy, so be cautious shoveling and don't overexert yourself.
There will still be some scattered snow showers this morning with minor accumulations possible. Here are some snowfall reports through about 9:30 AM Thursday morning 1/19.
|City
|Liquid
|Snow
|Ackley
|6.0
|Ainsworth 7.4 N
|0.62
|Albany 2 S
|5.0
|Anamosa 3 SSW
|0.41
|1.7
|Aplington
|6.5
|Bell Center
|3.0
|Bellevue L&D 12
|0.30
|Bertram
|2.0
|Boscobel
|2.2
|Cassville 7.8 ENE
|2.5
|Cedar Falls
|4.3
|Cedar Falls
|4.9
|Cedar Falls 0.4 WNW
|0.68
|4.8
|Cedar Rapids 2 W
|1.1
|Cedar Rapids 2.1 NW
|0.66
|1.5
|Cedar Rapids 3 NNE
|1.8
|Cedar Rapids 3 W
|1.3
|Cedar Rapids 3.3 WNW
|0.66
|Center Grove 1 NW
|1.5
|Charles City 1 SW
|7.9
|Charles City 1 SW
|6.5
|Clutier
|0.44
|3.0
|Coralville 1 SE
|0.3
|Coralville 1.3 SE
|0.52
|0.3
|Cou Falls 1 WNW
|1.0
|Cresco
|5.6
|De Soto 1 S
|3.9
|Decorah
|4.5
|Decorah 3 NNW
|5.5
|Decorah 7.9 ENE
|0.70
|6.6
|Denison
|6.0
|Denver
|6.0
|Dubuque
|1.9
|Dubuque #3
|0.40
|1.9
|Dubuque 1.4 WNW
|1.7
|Dubuque L&D 11
|0.40
|1.0
|Dundee 1.4 NNE
|0.10
|East Dubuque 1.7 SE
|0.09
|1.0
|Elizabeth
|0.4
|Elkader 6 SSW
|0.45
|5.4
|Elkader 6.8 WSW
|0.42
|4.0
|Fayette
|0.30
|4.0
|Fennimore
|2.6
|Ferguson 3 NW
|3.0
|Floyd
|8.0
|Garwin
|0.66
|4.4
|Gays Mills 1.0 NE
|0.38
|3.8
|Gladbrook
|1.0
|Greene
|8.8
|Grundy Center
|4.3
|Hampton
|0.66
|7.5
|Hudson 2 S
|5.5
|Independence 0.6 ESE
|0.58
|Independence 0.9 WNW
|3.5
|Independence 1 WNW
|3.5
|Ionia 2 W
|0.63
|6.1
|Iowa City
|0.30
|Iowa City 2.3 E
|0.60
|Iowa Falls
|0.46
|6.0
|Iowa Falls
|6.0
|Janesville
|5.5
|La Porte City 5.1 NNW
|0.41
|4.0
|Lansing 4.1 NW
|0.15
|Lawler 1 W
|5.0
|Lisbon 0.1 W
|0.53
|1.0
|Lowden
|0.55
|1.0
|Maquoketa 4 W
|1.0
|Marble Rock
|7.3
|Marengo
|0.60
|1.0
|Marengo 3.6 N
|0.55
|Marion 0.4 NNW
|0.48
|1.5
|Marion 1.7 NNW
|0.45
|Marshalltown
|2.0
|Mcgregor
|4.0
|McGregor 6.4 WNW
|0.46
|3.8
|Monticello
|0.55
|1.5
|Mount Auburn 2 NNW
|3.0
|Mount Auburn 2.2 NNW
|0.06
|3.0
|Mount Hope 3 NE
|2.5
|Mount Vernon 1 ENE
|1.0
|Nashua 2 SW
|0.30
|6.0
|New hampton
|0.62
|6.0
|New Hampton
|6.5
|New Hampton
|6.0
|New Hampton 0.4 SW
|0.63
|6.0
|Nora Springs
|8.0
|Nora Springs 2.4 SSE
|0.70
|7.0
|North Liberty 2 NNW
|0.6
|Osage
|0.59
|5.0
|Parkersburg
|5.0
|Parkersburg 1 E
|5.1
|Parnell
|0.8
|Parnell 0.1 SSW
|0.56
|0.8
|Plainfield
|6.3
|Platteville
|1.5
|Platteville 1 WNW
|2.0
|Postville 5.5 NE
|0.49
|4.2
|Prairie Du Chien
|0.36
|3.4
|Prairie Du Chien
|4.0
|Prairie Du Chien 1.4 N
|0.42
|4.0
|Prairie Du Chien 2 N
|4.2
|Raymond 1 NNE
|5.5
|Readlyn
|5.1
|Rickardsville
|2.0
|Rickardsville 0.2 W
|2.0
|Saint Donatus 2 SW
|1.0
|Sheffield
|7.0
|Solon
|0.5
|Solon 0.3 ESE
|0.33
|0.5
|Solon 0.4 WNW
|0.65
|Steuben 4 SE
|0.43
|2.8
|Stockton
|0.15
|0.7
|Stockton 3.4 NNE
|0.15
|0.7
|Strawberry Point
|0.31
|4.2
|Sumner
|4.5
|Tipton 0.3 ESE
|0.57
|Traer
|0.60
|4.0
|Tripoli
|6.0
|Vining 0.2 ENE
|0.50
|Washington
|0.80
|Waterloo 1 NE
|3.5
|Waterloo 1.9 SSE
|0.54
|4.4
|Waterloo Regional Airpo
|4.4
|Waukon
|0.25
|4.0
|Waverly
|5.0
|Wellman 4.0 E
|0.60
|Williamsburg 3 SE
|0.40
|1.0