Snowfall totals April 16 through April 17

An unseasonably cold system brought significant accumulations to northeast Iowa through Monday morning. Otherwise, further west and south, there was some snow that failed to stick due to the snow falling during the day and in warmer temperatures.
Here is a full list of totals below:
|City
|Liquid
|Snow
|Waterloo
|0.07
|T
|Dubuque
|0.20
|2.4
|Cedar Rapids
|0.01
|0.7
|Iowa City
|0.03
|Ainsworth 7.4 N
|0.02
|Anamosa 3 SSW
|0.07
|1.6
|Belle Plaine
|0.13
|T
|Bellevue L&D 12
|0.23
|2.0
|Cassville 7.8 ENE
|2.0
|Cedar Rapids 2.1 NW
|0.07
|T
|Cedar Rapids 3.3 WNW
|0.05
|Churchtown
|6.8
|Clayton 2 NW
|6.3
|De Soto 1 S
|6.5
|Decorah 4.9SE
|0.41
|5.1
|Dubuque #3
|0.43
|2.4
|Dubuque 1.4 WNW
|NA
|3.0
|Dubuque L&D 11
|2.0
|Durango 2 WNW
|1.8
|East Dubuque 1.7 ENE
|0.48
|2.8
|East Dubuque 1.7 SE
|0.19
|2.0
|Eastman 2.4 NNE
|0.22
|Edgewood
|5.5
|Elgin
|6.4
|Elizabeth
|0.32
|2.1
|Elkader
|5.5
|Elkader
|8.0
|Elkader 6 SSW
|0.31
|4.5
|Elkader 6.8 WSW
|0.35
|4.5
|Ely 0.5 SE
|0.16
|Fairfax 4.0 NW
|0.09
|T
|Fairview 2 ESE
|1.6
|Fayette
|0.10
|2.2
|Garwin
|T
|Gays Mills 1.0 NE
|0.89
|5.3
|Grundy Center
|0.10
|Guttenberg
|4.0
|Guttenberg L&D 10
|0.44
|3.0
|Hampton
|0.06
|Hesper
|6.0
|Independence 0.6 ESE
|0.13
|Independence 0.9 WNW
|0.05
|Iowa City
|0.07
|Iowa City 2.3 E
|0.04
|Iowa Falls
|0.05
|T
|Kesley
|0.10
|La Porte City 5.1 NNW
|0.05
|T
|Lisbon 0.1 W
|0.20
|1.2
|Lowden
|0.22
|1.5
|Lowden
|1.5
|Luxemberg
|2.0
|Lynxville Dam 9
|0.62
|3.0
|Manchester No. 2
|0.27
|3.4
|Marengo 2.6 SSW
|0.09
|Marion 0.4 NNW
|0.13
|0.5
|Marion 1.7 NNW
|0.08
|Marshalltown
|0.03
|McGregor
|3.3
|McGregor 6.4 WNW
|0.41
|Mount Auburn 2.2 NNW
|0.10
|Mount Zion
|6.0
|Nashua 2 SW
|0.09
|1.0
|New Albin
|8.0
|New Hampton
|0.07
|3.0
|New Hampton
|3.0
|New Hampton 0.4 SW
|0.37
|2.5
|Nora Springs 2.4 SSE
|0.26
|T
|Oelwein 1 E
|0.65
|3.4
|Osage
|0.19
|Osage 4.7 E
|T
|Osborne 1 SSW
|4.5
|Parnell 0.1 SSW
|0.05
|Postville 5.5 NE
|0.29
|3.7
|Prairie Du Chien
|0.47
|3.0
|Prairie Du Chien 1.4 N
|0.45
|3.2
|Randalia
|5.0
|Rickardsville 0.2 W
|0.15
|2.0
|Robins 0.8 SE
|0.23
|0.6
|Saint Olaf
|2.5
|Seneca 5 W
|5.3
|Solon 0.3 ESE
|0.12
|0.3
|Solon 0.4 WNW
|0.09
|Stanwood
|1.1
|Steuben 4 SE
|0.36
|5.8
|Stockton
|0.23
|0.7
|Stockton 3.4 NNE
|0.26
|0.7
|Strawberry Point
|0.46
|5.0
|Toledo 3 N
|0.04
|T
|Traer
|0.07
|Vining 0.2 ENE
|0.20
|Washington
|0.06
|Washington 5.8 SW
|0.11
|Waucoma
|Waukon
|7.8
|Wellman 4.0 E
|0.13
|Williamsburg 3 SE
|0.08
|T