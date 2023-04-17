 Skip to main content
...WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of northeast Iowa

* WHEN...Until 11 AM CDT this morning.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

Snowfall totals April 16 through April 17

An unseasonably cold system brought significant accumulations to northeast Iowa through Monday morning. Otherwise, further west and south, there was some snow that failed to stick due to the snow falling during the day and in warmer temperatures. 

Estimated SNow accumulation.png

Here is a full list of totals below: 

CityLiquidSnow
Waterloo0.07T
Dubuque0.202.4
Cedar Rapids0.010.7
Iowa City0.03 
   
Ainsworth 7.4 N 0.02 
Anamosa 3 SSW0.071.6
Belle Plaine0.13T
Bellevue L&D 120.232.0
Cassville 7.8 ENE 2.0
Cedar Rapids 2.1 NW 0.07T
Cedar Rapids 3.3 WNW 0.05 
Churchtown 6.8
Clayton 2 NW 6.3
De Soto 1 S 6.5
Decorah 4.9SE 0.415.1
Dubuque #30.432.4
Dubuque 1.4 WNW   NA  3.0
Dubuque L&D 11 2.0
Durango 2 WNW 1.8
East Dubuque 1.7 ENE0.482.8
East Dubuque 1.7 SE0.192.0
Eastman 2.4 NNE0.22 
Edgewood 5.5
Elgin 6.4
Elizabeth0.322.1
Elkader 5.5
Elkader 8.0
Elkader 6 SSW0.314.5
Elkader 6.8 WSW 0.354.5
Ely 0.5 SE 0.16 
Fairfax 4.0 NW 0.09T
Fairview 2 ESE 1.6
Fayette0.102.2
GarwinT 
Gays Mills 1.0 NE0.895.3
Grundy Center0.10 
Guttenberg 4.0
Guttenberg L&D 100.443.0
Hampton0.06 
Hesper 6.0
Independence 0.6 ESE 0.13 
Independence 0.9 WNW 0.05 
Iowa City0.07 
Iowa City 2.3 E 0.04 
Iowa Falls0.05T
Kesley0.10 
La Porte City 5.1 NNW 0.05T
Lisbon 0.1 W 0.201.2
Lowden0.221.5
Lowden 1.5
Luxemberg 2.0
Lynxville Dam 90.623.0
Manchester No. 20.273.4
Marengo 2.6 SSW 0.09 
Marion 0.4 NNW 0.130.5
Marion 1.7 NNW 0.08 
Marshalltown0.03 
McGregor 3.3
McGregor 6.4 WNW 0.41 
Mount Auburn 2.2 NNW 0.10 
Mount Zion 6.0
Nashua 2 SW0.091.0
New Albin 8.0
New Hampton0.073.0
New Hampton 3.0
New Hampton 0.4 SW 0.372.5
Nora Springs 2.4 SSE 0.26T
Oelwein 1 E0.653.4
Osage0.19 
Osage 4.7 E   T   
Osborne 1 SSW 4.5
Parnell 0.1 SSW 0.05 
Postville 5.5 NE 0.293.7
Prairie Du Chien0.473.0
Prairie Du Chien 1.4 N0.453.2
Randalia 5.0
Rickardsville 0.2 W 0.152.0
Robins 0.8 SE 0.230.6
Saint Olaf 2.5
Seneca 5 W 5.3
Solon 0.3 ESE 0.120.3
Solon 0.4 WNW 0.09 
Stanwood 1.1
Steuben 4 SE0.365.8
Stockton0.230.7
Stockton 3.4 NNE0.260.7
Strawberry Point0.465.0
Toledo 3 N0.04T
Traer0.07 
Vining 0.2 ENE 0.20 
Washington0.06 
Washington 5.8 SW 0.11 
Waucoma  
Waukon 7.8
Wellman 4.0 E 0.13 
Williamsburg 3 SE0.08T

