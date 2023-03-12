Snowfall totals 3/11/23

We were sandwiched between two areas where there were heavier amounts of snow. Over in central Iowa, some cities got up to 8 inches of snow. Off to our east in Wisconsin and Illinois, there were some areas with 4-5 inches of snow. Locally here? No one eclipsed 3 inches.
Below are the snowfall totals from yesterday.
|City
|Amount
|Waterloo
|0.1
|Dubuque
|1.2
|Cedar Rapids
|1.5
|Iowa City
|1.0
|Ainsworth 7.4 N
|1.0
|Anamosa 3 SSW
|0.5
|Cassville 7.8 ENE
|2.1
|Charles City
|2.0
|Elizabeth, IL
|2.2
|Elkader 6.8 WSW
|0.9
|Fairfield 5.7 NNE
|1.6
|Fayette
|0.5
|Gays Mills 1.0 NE
|3.2
|Grundy Center
|1.0
|Guttenberg L & D 10
|1.2
|Ionia 2 W
|0.2
|Kesley
|1.0
|Lisbon 0.1 W
|0.6
|Lowden
|0.8
|Lynxville Dam 9
|2.0
|Manchester No. 2
|0.2
|Monticello
|0.5
|New Hampton 0.4 SW
|0.6
|Osage
|1.5
|Parnell 0.1 SSW
|2.0
|Postville 5.5 NE
|1.2
|Prairie Du Chien
|0.9
|Rickardsville 0.2 W
|1.1
|Robins 0.8 SE
|1.1
|Sigourney
|1.6
|Solon 0.3 ESE
|1.0
|Steuben 4 SE
|3.2
|Stockton 3.4 NNE
|4.0
|Stockton, IL
|4.0
|Strawberry Point
|0.8
|Traer
|1.0
|Washington
|2.0
|Washington 5.8 SW
|1.3
|Williamsburg 3 SE
|2.0