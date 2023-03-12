Snowfall totals 3/11/23

 Skip to main content
We were sandwiched between two areas where there were heavier amounts of snow. Over in central Iowa, some cities got up to 8 inches of snow. Off to our east in Wisconsin and Illinois, there were some areas with 4-5 inches of snow. Locally here? No one eclipsed 3 inches. 

Below are the snowfall totals from yesterday. 

CityAmount
Waterloo0.1
Dubuque1.2
Cedar Rapids1.5
Iowa City1.0
  
Ainsworth 7.4 N 1.0
Anamosa 3 SSW0.5
Cassville 7.8 ENE2.1
Charles City2.0
Elizabeth, IL2.2
Elkader 6.8 WSW 0.9
Fairfield 5.7 NNE 1.6
Fayette0.5
Gays Mills 1.0 NE3.2
Grundy Center1.0
Guttenberg L & D 101.2
Ionia 2 W0.2
Kesley1.0
Lisbon 0.1 W 0.6
Lowden0.8
Lynxville Dam 92.0
Manchester No. 20.2
Monticello0.5
New Hampton 0.4 SW 0.6
Osage1.5
Parnell 0.1 SSW 2.0
Postville 5.5 NE 1.2
Prairie Du Chien0.9
Rickardsville 0.2 W 1.1
Robins 0.8 SE 1.1
Sigourney1.6
Solon 0.3 ESE 1.0
Steuben 4 SE3.2
Stockton 3.4 NNE4.0
Stockton, IL4.0
Strawberry Point0.8
Traer1.0
Washington2.0
Washington 5.8 SW 1.3
Williamsburg 3 SE2.0

