Snowfall Totals 1/28/23

636fc6ab9edc4.image.png

After a couple of minor hits here and there of snow this week, the big one finally came and dropped quite a bit across the area. Our north central areas in particular saw a good portion of snow. Unfortunately, it's not the best for making snowballs/snowmen, but hey at least it's easier to shovel!

Below are the snowfall totals from yesterday. 

CityAmount
Waterloo4.7
Dubuque4.0
Cedar Rapids3.3
Iowa City1.0
  
Anamosa 3 SSW2.4
Belle Plaine1.0
Cascade3.5
Cassville 7.8 ENE5.5
Center Grove 1 NW4.3
Clutier3.2
Coggon4.0
Coralville 1.4 S 0.4
Decorah 7.9 ENE 1.8
Dubuque #34.0
Elizabeth, IL3.7
Elkader 6 SSW6.6
Elkader 6.8 WSW 7.0
Fayette7.0
Fredericksburg 0.3 S 7.2
Galena 1 NW4.0
Gays Mills 1.0 NE4.2
Grundy Center3.0
Guttenberg L & D 106.0
Hanover 0.2 NW3.8
Ionia 2 W6.7
Iowa Falls3.5
Lisbon 0.1 W 2.2
Lisbon 1 N2.2
Lowden2.9
Manchester No. 24.2
Maquoketa 4 W3.2
Marengo1.5
Marion 0.4 NNW 3.5
Marion 2 WSW4.2
McGregor 6.4 WNW 4.5
Monticello3.5
Mount Auburn 2.2 NNW 3.0
New Hampton 0.4 SW 5.5
North Liberty 0.7 SSW 1.1
North Liberty 2 NNW1.7
Osage2.5
Parnell 0.1 SSW 1.3
Patch Grove 0.1 NNW5.0
Postville 5.5 NE 3.8
Rickardsville 0.2 W 4.8
Robins 0.8 SE 2.3
Saint Donatus 2 SW3.0
Solon 0.3 ESE 2.0
Steuben 4 SE3.5
Stockton 3.4 NNE4.5
Stockton, IL4.5
Traer3.5
Washington0.4
Waterloo 1.9 SSE 5.0
Williamsburg 3 SE1.3

