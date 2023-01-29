Snowfall Totals 1/28/23

After a couple of minor hits here and there of snow this week, the big one finally came and dropped quite a bit across the area. Our north central areas in particular saw a good portion of snow. Unfortunately, it's not the best for making snowballs/snowmen, but hey at least it's easier to shovel!
Below are the snowfall totals from yesterday.
|City
|Amount
|Waterloo
|4.7
|Dubuque
|4.0
|Cedar Rapids
|3.3
|Iowa City
|1.0
|Anamosa 3 SSW
|2.4
|Belle Plaine
|1.0
|Cascade
|3.5
|Cassville 7.8 ENE
|5.5
|Center Grove 1 NW
|4.3
|Clutier
|3.2
|Coggon
|4.0
|Coralville 1.4 S
|0.4
|Decorah 7.9 ENE
|1.8
|Dubuque #3
|4.0
|Elizabeth, IL
|3.7
|Elkader 6 SSW
|6.6
|Elkader 6.8 WSW
|7.0
|Fayette
|7.0
|Fredericksburg 0.3 S
|7.2
|Galena 1 NW
|4.0
|Gays Mills 1.0 NE
|4.2
|Grundy Center
|3.0
|Guttenberg L & D 10
|6.0
|Hanover 0.2 NW
|3.8
|Ionia 2 W
|6.7
|Iowa Falls
|3.5
|Lisbon 0.1 W
|2.2
|Lisbon 1 N
|2.2
|Lowden
|2.9
|Manchester No. 2
|4.2
|Maquoketa 4 W
|3.2
|Marengo
|1.5
|Marion 0.4 NNW
|3.5
|Marion 2 WSW
|4.2
|McGregor 6.4 WNW
|4.5
|Monticello
|3.5
|Mount Auburn 2.2 NNW
|3.0
|New Hampton 0.4 SW
|5.5
|North Liberty 0.7 SSW
|1.1
|North Liberty 2 NNW
|1.7
|Osage
|2.5
|Parnell 0.1 SSW
|1.3
|Patch Grove 0.1 NNW
|5.0
|Postville 5.5 NE
|3.8
|Rickardsville 0.2 W
|4.8
|Robins 0.8 SE
|2.3
|Saint Donatus 2 SW
|3.0
|Solon 0.3 ESE
|2.0
|Steuben 4 SE
|3.5
|Stockton 3.4 NNE
|4.5
|Stockton, IL
|4.5
|Traer
|3.5
|Washington
|0.4
|Waterloo 1.9 SSE
|5.0
|Williamsburg 3 SE
|1.3