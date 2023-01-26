 Skip to main content
Snowfall Totals 1/25/23

Snowfall.png

Not the most plentiful snow we have ever seen, but some areas saw upwards of 2 inches of snow. 

Posted below are the snowfall totals from yesterday, January 25th. Some of the stations reporting snowfall were not in by the time of posting, so the listing might be somewhat incomplete. 

CityAmount
Waterloo0.1
Dubuque1.2
Cedar Rapids0.5
Iowa City0.5
  
Ainsworth 7.4 N 1.3
Amana 4.7 W 0.8
Anamosa 3 SSW0.6
Bellevue LD 121.5
Cascade1.4
Cassville 7.8 ENE1.4
Cedar Rapids 2.1 NW 0.7
Cedar Rapids 2.7 NE 0.4
Central City0.7
Central City 6.7 W 0.5
ClutierT
Coralville 1.3 SE 1.6
Coralville 1.4 S 0.8
Decorah 4.9SE 0.2
Decorah 7.9 ENE 2.6
Dubuque #31.3
Dubuque 1.4 WNW 0.2
Dubuque L&D 111.0
Dundee 1.4 NNE 0.1
East Dubuque 1.7 SE1.3
Elizabeth2.8
Elkader 6 SSW1.7
Elkader 6.8 WSW 1.5
Ely 0.5 SE 0.9
Fairfax 4.0 NW 0.5
Fayette1.0
Fredericksburg 0.3 S0.7
GarwinT
Gays Mills 1.0 NE1.0
Gilbertville 1.0 NW T
Grundy CenterT
Guttenberg L&D 101.5
HamptonT
Hanover 0.2 NW2.0
Iowa City 2.3 E 1.0
Iowa FallsT
Lisbon 0.1 W 0.8
Lowden2.3
Lynxville Dam 91.5
Manchester No. 21.3
Marengo0.5
Marengo 2.6 SSW 0.4
Marion 0.4 NNW 1.0
McGregor 6.4 WNW1.5
Monticello0.4
New Hampton1.0
North Liberty 0.7 SSW 1.2
Osage1.5
Parnell 0.1 SSW 1.0
Postville 5.5 NE 2.3
Prairie Du Chien1.3
Rickardsville 0.2 W1.5
Robins 0.8 SE 1.1
Shellsburg 2.9 S 0.7
Solon 0.3 ESE 1.5
St. AnsgarT
Steuben 4 SE1.0
Stockton2.0
Stockton 3.4 NNE3.0
Tipton 0.3 ESE 1.3
Washington 5.8 SW 1.3
Waterloo 1.9 SSE0.1
Wellman 4.0 E 0.5
Winthrop 5.6 NNE 0.3

