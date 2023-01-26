Snowfall Totals 1/25/23

Not the most plentiful snow we have ever seen, but some areas saw upwards of 2 inches of snow.
Posted below are the snowfall totals from yesterday, January 25th. Some of the stations reporting snowfall were not in by the time of posting, so the listing might be somewhat incomplete.
|City
|Amount
|Waterloo
|0.1
|Dubuque
|1.2
|Cedar Rapids
|0.5
|Iowa City
|0.5
|Ainsworth 7.4 N
|1.3
|Amana 4.7 W
|0.8
|Anamosa 3 SSW
|0.6
|Bellevue LD 12
|1.5
|Cascade
|1.4
|Cassville 7.8 ENE
|1.4
|Cedar Rapids 2.1 NW
|0.7
|Cedar Rapids 2.7 NE
|0.4
|Central City
|0.7
|Central City 6.7 W
|0.5
|Clutier
|T
|Coralville 1.3 SE
|1.6
|Coralville 1.4 S
|0.8
|Decorah 4.9SE
|0.2
|Decorah 7.9 ENE
|2.6
|Dubuque #3
|1.3
|Dubuque 1.4 WNW
|0.2
|Dubuque L&D 11
|1.0
|Dundee 1.4 NNE
|0.1
|East Dubuque 1.7 SE
|1.3
|Elizabeth
|2.8
|Elkader 6 SSW
|1.7
|Elkader 6.8 WSW
|1.5
|Ely 0.5 SE
|0.9
|Fairfax 4.0 NW
|0.5
|Fayette
|1.0
|Fredericksburg 0.3 S
|0.7
|Garwin
|T
|Gays Mills 1.0 NE
|1.0
|Gilbertville 1.0 NW
|T
|Grundy Center
|T
|Guttenberg L&D 10
|1.5
|Hampton
|T
|Hanover 0.2 NW
|2.0
|Iowa City 2.3 E
|1.0
|Iowa Falls
|T
|Lisbon 0.1 W
|0.8
|Lowden
|2.3
|Lynxville Dam 9
|1.5
|Manchester No. 2
|1.3
|Marengo
|0.5
|Marengo 2.6 SSW
|0.4
|Marion 0.4 NNW
|1.0
|McGregor 6.4 WNW
|1.5
|Monticello
|0.4
|New Hampton
|1.0
|North Liberty 0.7 SSW
|1.2
|Osage
|1.5
|Parnell 0.1 SSW
|1.0
|Postville 5.5 NE
|2.3
|Prairie Du Chien
|1.3
|Rickardsville 0.2 W
|1.5
|Robins 0.8 SE
|1.1
|Shellsburg 2.9 S
|0.7
|Solon 0.3 ESE
|1.5
|St. Ansgar
|T
|Steuben 4 SE
|1.0
|Stockton
|2.0
|Stockton 3.4 NNE
|3.0
|Tipton 0.3 ESE
|1.3
|Washington 5.8 SW
|1.3
|Waterloo 1.9 SSE
|0.1
|Wellman 4.0 E
|0.5
|Winthrop 5.6 NNE
|0.3