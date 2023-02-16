Snowfall reports through Thursday morning

Weather Alert

...Snow Continues Into This Afternoon... .Snow will continue to move across southwest into east central Iowa tapering off late afternoon into early evening. The peak snowfall rates around or greater than an inch per hour will persist until midday to early afternoon through central into eastern Iowa. Breezy winds from the north will continue to cause blowing snow along with the accumulating snow dropping visibilities to under a mile at times into mid afternoon. Give yourself plenty of space between vehicles and extra time to reach your destination if out on the roads this afternoon. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to two inches. * WHERE...Portions of west central to east central Iowa. * WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The highest snowfall rates are expected through midday right across the I-35 corridor in central Iowa. Be prepared for slick roads and poor visibility and allow extra time to reach your destination. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 511 app, www.511ia.org, or dial 511. &&