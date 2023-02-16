Snowfall reports through Thursday morning

A band of heavy snow arrives near I-80 early this morning, followed by steady moderate to at times heavy snow through the much of the morning south of Highway 20. The dry air ate away at most of the snow north of Highway 20.
It is currently still snowing, but here are some reports through the morning hours of Thursday through 7 to 10 AM. We have had a "Dubuque" effect in Johnson County with elevated totals around there.
|Amana
|1.8
|Amana 4.7 W
|3.0
|Anamosa 3 SSW
|T
|Belle Plaine
|T
|Cascade
|0.6
|Cedar Rapids
|3.5
|Cedar Rapids 2 W
|3.7
|Cedar Rapids 3 NNE
|1.5
|Center Grove 1 NW
|1.0
|Central City 6.7 W
|1.0
|Coralville 1.3 SE
|5.5
|Cosgrove
|7.0
|Cou Falls 1 W
|4.5
|Elizabeth
|0.4
|Elmira 1 W
|6.5
|Ely 0.5 SE
|1.2
|Fairfax 4.0 NW
|1.3
|Galena 4 NW
|1.5
|Hanover 0.2 NW
|1.5
|Hiawatha
|4.5
|Iowa City
|4.0
|Iowa City
|6.0
|Iowa City 1 E
|7.0
|Iowa City 2.3 E
|5.3
|Iowa City 4 ENE
|5.5
|Ladora 2 NNE
|6.0
|Lisbon
|3.5
|Lisbon 0.1 W
|2.0
|Lowden
|5.0
|Lowden
|5.0
|Maquoketa 4 W
|1.5
|Marengo
|0.5
|Marion 0.4 NNW
|1.3
|Marion 1 WNW
|3.5
|North English
|5.5
|North Liberty 0.7 SSW
|4.2
|North Liberty 2 NNW
|5.0
|Oakdale 1 NE
|6.0
|Parnell
|6.0
|Robins 0.8 SE
|0.2
|Shellsburg 2.9 S
|0.5
|Sigourney
|5.1
|Solon
|5.0
|Solon 0.3 ESE
|3.4
|Stanwood
|5.1
|Stockton 3 N
|1.2
|Stockton 3.4 NNE
|1.0
|Tiffin 1 NNE
|7.0
|Toledo 3 N
|T
|University Height 1 WNW
|7.0
|University Heights 1 SW
|6.2
|Vinton
|0.4
|Washington
|1.0
|Washington 5.8 SW
|1.3
|Waterloo 1.9 SSE
|T
|Wellman 4.0 E
|1.8
|Williamstown 2 SW
|7.0
|Winthrop 5.6 NNE
|T