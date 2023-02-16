 Skip to main content
...Snow Continues Into This Afternoon...

.Snow will continue to move across southwest into east central
Iowa tapering off late afternoon into early evening. The peak
snowfall rates around or greater than an inch per hour will
persist until midday to early afternoon through central into eastern
Iowa. Breezy winds from the north will continue to cause blowing
snow along with the accumulating snow dropping visibilities to under
a mile at times into mid afternoon. Give yourself plenty of space
between vehicles and extra time to reach your destination if out
on the roads this afternoon.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to two inches.

* WHERE...Portions of west central to east central Iowa.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The highest snowfall rates are expected
through midday right across the I-35 corridor in central Iowa.
Be prepared for slick roads and poor visibility and allow extra
time to reach your destination.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 511 app,
www.511ia.org, or dial 511.

&&

Snowfall reports through Thursday morning

  • 0

A band of heavy snow arrives near I-80 early this morning, followed by steady moderate to at times heavy snow through the much of the morning south of Highway 20. The dry air ate away at most of the snow north of Highway 20. 

lsr_snowfall.png

It is currently still snowing, but here are some reports through the morning hours of Thursday through 7 to 10 AM. We have had a "Dubuque" effect in Johnson County with elevated totals around there.

Amana1.8
Amana 4.7 W 3.0
Anamosa 3 SSWT
Belle PlaineT
Cascade0.6
Cedar Rapids3.5
Cedar Rapids 2 W3.7
Cedar Rapids 3 NNE1.5
Center Grove 1 NW1.0
Central City 6.7 W 1.0
Coralville 1.3 SE 5.5
Cosgrove7.0
Cou Falls 1 W4.5
Elizabeth0.4
Elmira 1 W6.5
Ely 0.5 SE 1.2
Fairfax 4.0 NW 1.3
Galena 4 NW1.5
Hanover 0.2 NW1.5
Hiawatha4.5
Iowa City4.0
Iowa City6.0
Iowa City 1 E7.0
Iowa City 2.3 E 5.3
Iowa City 4 ENE5.5
Ladora 2 NNE6.0
Lisbon3.5
Lisbon 0.1 W 2.0
Lowden5.0
Lowden5.0
Maquoketa 4 W1.5
Marengo0.5
Marion 0.4 NNW 1.3
Marion 1 WNW3.5
North English5.5
North Liberty 0.7 SSW 4.2
North Liberty 2 NNW5.0
Oakdale 1 NE6.0
Parnell6.0
Robins 0.8 SE 0.2
Shellsburg 2.9 S 0.5
Sigourney5.1
Solon5.0
Solon 0.3 ESE 3.4
Stanwood5.1
Stockton 3 N1.2
Stockton 3.4 NNE1.0
Tiffin 1 NNE7.0
Toledo 3 NT
University Height 1 WNW7.0
University Heights 1 SW6.2
Vinton0.4
Washington1.0
Washington 5.8 SW 1.3
Waterloo 1.9 SSE T
Wellman 4.0 E 1.8
Williamstown 2 SW7.0
Winthrop 5.6 NNE T

Tags

