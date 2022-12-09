 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL FROM MIDNIGHT UNTIL 9 AM
CST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog.

* WHERE...Portions of central and north central Iowa.

* WHEN...Until 9 AM CST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Areas of freezing drizzle could occur along
with the fog and could create icy patches especially on
overpasses and bridges overnight.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.

Snowfall/rain totals from Thursday evening 12/8 to Friday morning 12/9

A low-pressure system scraped across southern Iowa as it moved east, bringing moisture to the region. Unfortunately, air and ground temps made for a messy system as we saw anything from rain and fog in the south to the thundersnow just northwest of the area. In between were bouts of freezing rain, sleet and snow. 

lsr_snowfall.png

Here is a list of rainfall totals and snowfall totals from across the region.

CityLiquidSnow
Waterloo0.450.1
Dubuque0.821.0
Cedar Rapids0.27 
Iowa City0.54 
   
Ainsworth 7.4 N 0.42 
Anamosa 0.6 ESE 0.81 
Anamosa 3 SSW0.68 
Belle Plaine0.45 
Bellevue L&D 120.58 
Cassville 7.8 ENE0.501.5
Cedar Falls 0.4 WNW 0.260.5
Cedar Rapids 3.3 WNW 0.54 
Center Point 0.6 NNW 0.48 
Central City 6.7 W 0.55 
Clutier0.45 
Coralville 1.3 SE 0.48 
De Soto 1 S 2.1
Decorah 4.9SE 0.514.2
Decorah 7.9 ENE 0.435.2
Dubquue L&D 110.52 
Dubuque #30.54 
Dubuque 1.0 SE 0.741.0
Dundee 1.4 NNE 0.320.5
Elizabeth0.66 
Elkader 6 SSW0.611.8
Elkader 6.8 WSW 0.552.1
Ely 0.5 SE 0.56 
Fairfax 4.0 NW 0.45 
Fayette0.402.2
Fredericksburg 0.3 S  1.5
Gays Mills 1.0 NE0.605.0
Grundy Center0.48T
Guttenberg L&D 100.031.0
Hampton0.411.0
Harpers Ferry 6.4 SSW 0.101.5
Iowa City0.66 
Iowa City 2.3 E 0.60 
Iowa Falls0.580.6
La Porte City 5.1 NNW 0.450.3
Lancaster 4 WSW0.532.0
Lansing 4.1 NW 0.02 
Lisbon 0.1 W 0.63 
Lowden0.70 
Lynxville Dam 90.422.5
Manchester No. 20.590.4
Maquoketa 4 W0.93 
Marengo0.32 
Marengo 2.6 SSW 0.29 
Marion 0.4 NNW 0.64 
Marion 1.7 NNW 0.62 
Marshalltown0.60 
McGregor 6.4 WNW 0.743.8
Monona 9.8 N 0.473.0
Monticello0.68 
Mount Auburn 2.2 NNW 0.47 
Nashua 2 SW0.342.5
New Hampton0.584.0
Nora Springs 2.4 SSE 0.564.0
North English0.43 
North Liberty 0.7 SSW 0.44 
Oelwein 1 E T
Osage0.553.0
Parnell 0.1 SSW 0.45 
Postville 5.5 NE 0.683.8
Prairie Du Chien 3.8
Prairie Du Chien0.471.0
Prairie Du Chien 1.4 N0.512.0
Rickardsville 0.2 W 0.07 
Robins 0.8 SE 0.70 
Shellsburg 2.9 S 0.47 
Solon 0.3 ESE 0.71 
Solon 0.4 WNW 0.67 
St. Ansgar0.506.2
Steuben 4 SE0.442.7
Stockton0.550.6
Stockton 3.4 NNE0.550.6
Strawberry Point0.522.0
Tipton 0.3 ESE 0.62 
Tipton 0.7 N 0.87 
Toledo 3 N0.41 
Traer0.50 
Vining 0.2 ENE 0.55 
Washington 5.8 SW 0.44 
Waterloo0.260.1
Waterloo 1.9 SSE 0.260.1
Waucoma0.533.0
Waukon0.604.2
Wellman 4.0 E 0.50 
Williamsburg 3 SE0.64 

