Snowfall/rain totals from Thursday evening 12/8 to Friday morning 12/9

A low-pressure system scraped across southern Iowa as it moved east, bringing moisture to the region. Unfortunately, air and ground temps made for a messy system as we saw anything from rain and fog in the south to the thundersnow just northwest of the area. In between were bouts of freezing rain, sleet and snow.
Here is a list of rainfall totals and snowfall totals from across the region.
|City
|Liquid
|Snow
|Waterloo
|0.45
|0.1
|Dubuque
|0.82
|1.0
|Cedar Rapids
|0.27
|Iowa City
|0.54
|Ainsworth 7.4 N
|0.42
|Anamosa 0.6 ESE
|0.81
|Anamosa 3 SSW
|0.68
|Belle Plaine
|0.45
|Bellevue L&D 12
|0.58
|Cassville 7.8 ENE
|0.50
|1.5
|Cedar Falls 0.4 WNW
|0.26
|0.5
|Cedar Rapids 3.3 WNW
|0.54
|Center Point 0.6 NNW
|0.48
|Central City 6.7 W
|0.55
|Clutier
|0.45
|Coralville 1.3 SE
|0.48
|De Soto 1 S
|2.1
|Decorah 4.9SE
|0.51
|4.2
|Decorah 7.9 ENE
|0.43
|5.2
|Dubquue L&D 11
|0.52
|Dubuque #3
|0.54
|Dubuque 1.0 SE
|0.74
|1.0
|Dundee 1.4 NNE
|0.32
|0.5
|Elizabeth
|0.66
|Elkader 6 SSW
|0.61
|1.8
|Elkader 6.8 WSW
|0.55
|2.1
|Ely 0.5 SE
|0.56
|Fairfax 4.0 NW
|0.45
|Fayette
|0.40
|2.2
|Fredericksburg 0.3 S
|1.5
|Gays Mills 1.0 NE
|0.60
|5.0
|Grundy Center
|0.48
|T
|Guttenberg L&D 10
|0.03
|1.0
|Hampton
|0.41
|1.0
|Harpers Ferry 6.4 SSW
|0.10
|1.5
|Iowa City
|0.66
|Iowa City 2.3 E
|0.60
|Iowa Falls
|0.58
|0.6
|La Porte City 5.1 NNW
|0.45
|0.3
|Lancaster 4 WSW
|0.53
|2.0
|Lansing 4.1 NW
|0.02
|Lisbon 0.1 W
|0.63
|Lowden
|0.70
|Lynxville Dam 9
|0.42
|2.5
|Manchester No. 2
|0.59
|0.4
|Maquoketa 4 W
|0.93
|Marengo
|0.32
|Marengo 2.6 SSW
|0.29
|Marion 0.4 NNW
|0.64
|Marion 1.7 NNW
|0.62
|Marshalltown
|0.60
|McGregor 6.4 WNW
|0.74
|3.8
|Monona 9.8 N
|0.47
|3.0
|Monticello
|0.68
|Mount Auburn 2.2 NNW
|0.47
|Nashua 2 SW
|0.34
|2.5
|New Hampton
|0.58
|4.0
|Nora Springs 2.4 SSE
|0.56
|4.0
|North English
|0.43
|North Liberty 0.7 SSW
|0.44
|Oelwein 1 E
|T
|Osage
|0.55
|3.0
|Parnell 0.1 SSW
|0.45
|Postville 5.5 NE
|0.68
|3.8
|Prairie Du Chien
|3.8
|Prairie Du Chien
|0.47
|1.0
|Prairie Du Chien 1.4 N
|0.51
|2.0
|Rickardsville 0.2 W
|0.07
|Robins 0.8 SE
|0.70
|Shellsburg 2.9 S
|0.47
|Solon 0.3 ESE
|0.71
|Solon 0.4 WNW
|0.67
|St. Ansgar
|0.50
|6.2
|Steuben 4 SE
|0.44
|2.7
|Stockton
|0.55
|0.6
|Stockton 3.4 NNE
|0.55
|0.6
|Strawberry Point
|0.52
|2.0
|Tipton 0.3 ESE
|0.62
|Tipton 0.7 N
|0.87
|Toledo 3 N
|0.41
|Traer
|0.50
|Vining 0.2 ENE
|0.55
|Washington 5.8 SW
|0.44
|Waterloo
|0.26
|0.1
|Waterloo 1.9 SSE
|0.26
|0.1
|Waucoma
|0.53
|3.0
|Waukon
|0.60
|4.2
|Wellman 4.0 E
|0.50
|Williamsburg 3 SE
|0.64