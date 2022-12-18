 Skip to main content
Snowfall amounts Saturday 12/17

We saw a touch more than flurries yesterday as the cloud cover produced scattered light snow once again. This is the third day of snow as the system finally departed. Find the previous two days' reports here and here.

Most amounts were light as you'll see below:

CityLiquidSnow
Waterloo0.030.6
DubuqueTT
Cedar RapidsT0.2
Iowa CityTT
   
Ainsworth 7.4 N T  T
Amana 4.7 W 0.031.0
Anamosa 3 SSWTT
Cedar Rapids 3.3 WNW T   
Charles CityT0.3
ClutierTT
Decorah 7.9 ENE T  T
Dubuque #3TT
Dubuque L&D 110.030.2
Dundee 1.4 NNE 0.01 
ElizabethT0.2
Elkader 6 SSW0.020.3
Elkader 6.8 WSW T  T
FayetteTT
Fredericksburg 0.3 S T  T
GarwinTT
Grundy CenterTT
Iowa City 2.3 E 0.01T
Kesley0.050.5
Lisbon 0.1 W 0.01T
Lowden0.020.3
Lynxville Dam 90.01T
Manchester No. 20.010.1
Marion 0.4 NNW T  0.5
Marion 1.7 NNW 0.01 
MarshalltownTT
Mount Auburn 2.2 NNW  T
Muscoda 0.5 WSWTT
New Hampton 0.3 NNW 0.020.2
New Hampton 0.4 SW 0.030.2
North Liberty 0.7 SSW 0.01 
Oelwein 1 ETT
Postville 5.5 NE 0.020.2
Prairie Du Chien 1.4 NT0.3
Robins 0.8 SE 0.010.1
Solon 0.4 WNW T   
Stockton0.010.3
Stockton 3.4 NNE0.010.3
Strawberry PointTT
Vining 0.2 ENE T   
WashingtonTT
Waterloo 1.9 SSE 0.020.6
Wellman 4.0 E 0.01 
Williamsburg 3 SETT
Winthrop 5.6 NNE T  T

