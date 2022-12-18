Snowfall amounts Saturday 12/17

We saw a touch more than flurries yesterday as the cloud cover produced scattered light snow once again. This is the third day of snow as the system finally departed. Find the previous two days' reports here and here.
Most amounts were light as you'll see below:
|City
|Liquid
|Snow
|Waterloo
|0.03
|0.6
|Dubuque
|T
|T
|Cedar Rapids
|T
|0.2
|Iowa City
|T
|T
|Ainsworth 7.4 N
|T
|T
|Amana 4.7 W
|0.03
|1.0
|Anamosa 3 SSW
|T
|T
|Cedar Rapids 3.3 WNW
|T
|Charles City
|T
|0.3
|Clutier
|T
|T
|Decorah 7.9 ENE
|T
|T
|Dubuque #3
|T
|T
|Dubuque L&D 11
|0.03
|0.2
|Dundee 1.4 NNE
|0.01
|Elizabeth
|T
|0.2
|Elkader 6 SSW
|0.02
|0.3
|Elkader 6.8 WSW
|T
|T
|Fayette
|T
|T
|Fredericksburg 0.3 S
|T
|T
|Garwin
|T
|T
|Grundy Center
|T
|T
|Iowa City 2.3 E
|0.01
|T
|Kesley
|0.05
|0.5
|Lisbon 0.1 W
|0.01
|T
|Lowden
|0.02
|0.3
|Lynxville Dam 9
|0.01
|T
|Manchester No. 2
|0.01
|0.1
|Marion 0.4 NNW
|T
|0.5
|Marion 1.7 NNW
|0.01
|Marshalltown
|T
|T
|Mount Auburn 2.2 NNW
|T
|Muscoda 0.5 WSW
|T
|T
|New Hampton 0.3 NNW
|0.02
|0.2
|New Hampton 0.4 SW
|0.03
|0.2
|North Liberty 0.7 SSW
|0.01
|Oelwein 1 E
|T
|T
|Postville 5.5 NE
|0.02
|0.2
|Prairie Du Chien 1.4 N
|T
|0.3
|Robins 0.8 SE
|0.01
|0.1
|Solon 0.4 WNW
|T
|Stockton
|0.01
|0.3
|Stockton 3.4 NNE
|0.01
|0.3
|Strawberry Point
|T
|T
|Vining 0.2 ENE
|T
|Washington
|T
|T
|Waterloo 1.9 SSE
|0.02
|0.6
|Wellman 4.0 E
|0.01
|Williamsburg 3 SE
|T
|T
|Winthrop 5.6 NNE
|T
|T