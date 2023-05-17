You probably have seen it if you have been outside in the last two days, the smoke. It almost looks like it is cloudy, but it is not. The smoke in the air is pretty thick. Here is what it looked like as the sun was setting in a few locations across eastern Iowa on Wednesday.
The smoke is coming from wildfires in Canada. This map shows just Alberta, Canada and they are dealing with 91 active fires as of Wednesday afternoon.
There is smoke across most of the northern half of the nation. Some locations are dealing with smoke while others have showers/storms with the smoke.
Here is a closer look at the smoke this afternoon. The satellite shows all of the smoke across the area. There are no clouds it is just smoke.
Now if we look a few hours later and use a different channel on the satellite you can see there are no clouds. The light purple shows the sky is clear over Iowa and areas east and south. To our west, in Nebraska, the darker red color is an area of showers/storms. So back to eastern Iowa. If it wasn't for the smoke we would have a blue sky during the day.
The smoke is forecast to be around Thursday and potentially into Friday as well. Hopefully not as thick but that is something hard to forecast.
Early Tuesday afternoon the air quality was in the "sensitive groups" category for parts of eastern Iowa. Since then, the air quality has improved. Let's hope it stays that way.
If you look northwest, the air quality is "unhealthy" to "very unhealthy". This is closer to where the fires are originating, but also behind a cold front.
You can see where the cold front is located Wednesday evening. Behind the cold front is where the air quality is really bad. Air quality alerts are in effect for all of Montana. We will have to see how the air and wind interacts with the smoke along and behind the front because that cold front is moving through eastern Iowa Thursday night. There is a potential some of the smoke in the upper levels might get pushed closer to the ground like it is in Montana. This is something we will continue to monitor through the rest of the week and weekend.